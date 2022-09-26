Sinister Sidney opens Oct. 1 with a new attraction

Mistress Laurie and the Reverend Michael the Gravedigger offer hair-raising excitement and terror at 1308 Filmore St. in Sidney on Fridays and Saturdays in the month of October. Laurie and Michael Ross own and operate Sinister Sidney, a spine-chilling, half-mile journey through forest and farm.

Michael Ross summarized the basic premise from storybooks.

“The basic history is that the residents of Sinister Sidney are a ragtag family,” he said. Mistress Laurie opened up her doors for those that just didn’t fit in anywhere else whether they be creeps, fiends or monsters. They help keep her secret and she keeps them fed. Rev. Michael came along as a lost soul, and fell in love with her, and as the gravedigger also helps keep her secret.”

What started in 2015 as a small one-night attraction has grown rapidly for the two who have been working together in haunted attractions since 1979.

“We both love Halloween and when the one night went over so well, we started building. Initially, it wasn’t even a quarter mile long. It was just a fraction of what it is now. Every year we have expanded, changed the trail, added buildings and put up the attractions we want people to see. It keeps growing every year, and now we are well over a half-mile long,” Ross said.

The event promises to be unnerving and exploit visitors’ deep fears. Ross believes that their haunt is not comparable to what people see in other haunted houses.

He described the experience: “We’re not so much the pop up and scream in your face kind of thing. We go for the creepy factor and phobias. We prey on your own mind. It is about things that really scare people, not just startle them. Being in the woods and having the natural surroundings helps a lot. It used to be a tree farm so there are a lot of creepy looking dead trees. Being out there in the actual environment is much different than a painted room.”

Ross said that is why there is a steadfast age limit of 12 years and over.

“We’ve tried younger kids, and it just doesn’t work,” he said. “Being in the environment in the dark, the woods and natural noises is a heck of a lot scarier than just watching a horror movie.”

This year, customers will see an added attraction to the event.

“We added our new mine shaft,” Ross said. “It’s about 250 feet of a maze mineshaft. We have also revamped several of the areas, too. We’ve got the attraction happening now and people are loving it, so now it’s time to refine. We keep working to make it a better emotive experience.”

Visitors will also experience a dragon tunnel, moving features and an active cemetery on site: Mulberry Grove Cemetery.

Opening night for Sinister Sidney is Saturday, Oct. 1. It’s open from dusk to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights in October.

Ross said that they have remained firm about those days because volunteers man the event, and he and his wife don’t want to tax them any more than they have to. Tickets can be purchased for $13, but there are discounts available.

“We collect food items for the West Central Food pantry in town,” Ross said. “You can get $1 off for one nonperishable food item for up to $3 off. It’s one of our passions. This year we will also be supporting Hooves and Paws Rescue in Glenwood. There are also tickets given away by 89.7 FM, The River at IWCC in Council Bluffs.”

Ross said that for the first time, tickets are also available through their sister haunt: Madness Haunted House in Council Bluffs. He said they are selling each other’s tickets this year and will also be selling combo passes to both haunts.

Ross wants to make sure people understand that the times the attraction will open are weather permitting.

“If it rains and makes it unsafe for customers or our actors we will not open or we will close early,” Ross said.

He also warns customers not to wear fancy shoes because it is just like walking through the woods.

“It is outside, it’s not a nice and paved or level path,” he said. “Other things to note are that cameras and cell phones are not allowed. We do have photo ops where they can take phones out but otherwise, no.”

Ross said that because they have adopted the bypass around Sidney and also collect for the food pantry, volunteers can earn community service hours required at their schools.

The Gravedigger and Mistress Laurie keep their story alive through social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube. More information about the event and sites can be found by visiting sinistersidney.com,