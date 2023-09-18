A new salon recently opened in downtown Shenandoah and was recognized with a Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association coffee and ribbon cutting on Sept. 16.

Bri Evans owns Sirens Salon and Spa at 519 W. Sheridan Ave. in Shenandoah. Evans is originally from Sidney and has been offering aesthetic services in Omaha for the past 10 years, including facials, waxing and brow tints.

She currently has two hair designers in the salon working alongside herself. Hair stylist Lindsey Ruse is from Clarinda and has been doing hair for 17 years. Sophie Phillips from Tabor has been a stylist for three years. She also offers lash extensions, tape-in hair extensions, pedicures and manicures.

With three chairs yet to fill and space available to expand services, Evans hopes the salon can become a one-stop shop for all their client’s beauty needs.