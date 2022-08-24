Skeeter the Clown announces the circus is coming to Essex

The circus is coming to Essex on Labor Day weekend. But, before the circus, comes the clown.

Skeeter the Clown with the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus visited the Essex Lied Library on Monday, Aug. 22, to tell kids about the circus that would be in town on Friday, Sept. 2. There will be two shows on Friday – starting at 5 and 7:30 p.m. -- on the Essex Community School grounds sponsored by Liljedahl Farms. The Friday evening circus performances will kick off the Essex Labor Day weekend celebration.

Skeeter is the last full-time advance circus clown in the business and has been on the road for almost 39 years. Her job is to go ahead of the circus and promote the show. She said she visits libraries, day cares, schools, nursing homes, store grand openings and similar meet-and-greet opportunities.

“I started clowning when I was 9,” Skeeter said. “I had a speech impediment as a kid, and so I actually started pantomiming a lot of words.”

Skeeter continues to pantomime during her act while she talks and can express her feelings or action without using words.

During Skeeter’s visit to Essex, she talked to the children about some of the oldest musical instruments used in the circus. She demonstrated how to play a soprano recorder and sliding whistle, and she impressed the audience when she played them both at the same time.

“At the circus, we come from around the world, and our musical instruments come from around the world,” Skeeter told the audience. “Some of the music you will hear comes from around the world, too.”

Skeeter also included a little magic in her show and taught the kids what she called the very first circus skill of balancing. Selecting two children from the audience, she taught them how to balance a peacock feather on the tip of their finger by keeping their eyes on the eye of the feather she called Macaroni and to move with the feather.

“I love the traveling. I love meeting and greeting people,” Skeeter said.

At a young age, she met a character face clown, whom she called the hobo style, that was a mentor of sorts.

“He worked for circuses all over the place,” Skeeter said. “But his dad had a diner in Columbus, Ohio.”

Skeeter said when her dad worked the second and third shifts at his job, he would go to that diner, and that is how she met the clown because he would work there for his dad when he was off the road during the winter.

“So we did that for a few years, and then he got sick, and I became an educated fool then,” Skeeter said.

Skeeter said she got her Bachelor of Arts inbBroadcasting and worked for a company for seven years before attending the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College, where she received her MBA – that’s Master of Buffoonery Arts. She said the college was closed five years before they closed the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus down.

“It was 12 and a half weeks of clown boot camp,” said Skeeter. “You learned to balance, juggle, acrobatics, design and make your own costumes, design and make your own props. You learned stilt walking, makeup -- it could go on and on. Some of us learned musical instruments. Then you learned how to work a solo gig and multiple gigs like the big firehouse gig and things like that.”

How long will Skeeter continue to travel as an advance circus clown? Well, that depends on the business, she said. As one of the few circuses left in the United States, she said the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus will visit 17 different states this year, traveling about 20,000 miles.

At 9:30 a.m. on the morning of the show, Skeeter said the community is invited to head down to the school grounds in Essex and watch them raise the big top tent. A free tour will be given following the raising of the big top.

Each show on Friday will last 90 minutes. Before each performance, there will be bounce houses, pony rides, face painting and concessions.

Advance tickets can be purchased at a discount of $12 for adults, $7 for children aged 2 – 12 and senior citizens 65 and over. Advanced tickets are available at the Essex Lied Library, The Donut Stop in Shenandoah, First National Bank in Shenandoah and Fareway in Shenandoah.

On the day of the show, tickets can be purchased at the box office for $15 for adults and $8 for children and senior citizens. Children under 2 years old are free. All tickets are general admission.