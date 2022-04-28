SMC Ambulance Service educates local communities on EMS crisis

“Whether it’s in a place like Essex, in Shenandoah where we’re based at the hospital, statewide, or nationally right now, we have a pretty significant EMS crisis that’s going on,” stated CEO of the Shenandoah Medical Center, Matt Sells, when addressing the Essex City Council at their April 13 meeting.

Sells joined additional members of the Shenandoah Ambulance Service to provide information to the council. Sells, Shenandoah Medical Center EMS Director Ty Davison and Kurt Henstorf, Chair of the Shenandoah Ambulance Service served as the group’s spokespersons. The group has been making the effort to talk with as many stakeholders as possible in recent weeks and months.

It’s likely that no EMS service in the state is running in the black. Henstorf shared, “Our response time in Shenandoah is three minutes. I think we had 86 calls last year [to Essex]; the year before was six. You can see the dramatic increase we’re seeing on out-of-town calls. Those calls we lose $700, or thereabouts, a piece on.”

Henstorf continued, “When you call 911, you look out your window, and you expect to see that ambulance, and that’s our desire, too. Somehow we’ve got to pay for that. We’ve just raised payroll so that we could keep more people on call, live, so that when we dispatch we’ve got the others there instead of having to call them in, wait for somebody to come in, and then dispatch. That’s an increase of about $115,000, just for that immediate payroll increase, and that’s after we were losing

money on out-of-town calls before."

Shenandoah EMS is auto-dispatched to Essex on 911 calls. “As soon as our pager goes off, we have at least a minimum of over $100 in just payroll expenses of calling in our on-call people to respond,” shared Davison.

The hardship comes especially when considering reimbursement. Of the nineteen ambulance runs made to Essex this year, eight resulted in patients being transported. Davison explained, “Those are the only patients that we get to bill for. If we don’t put a patient in our ambulance, I don’t get paid anything.” Given the $100 price tag for each call, that’s $1,100 spent with no recompense.

Henstorf also shared, “Medicare and Medicaid is 70% of our calls, and their reimbursement rate is very low relative to what our costs are. We don’t come close to breaking even on those calls. The hospital and the city have been stepping up and absorbing those costs, and they’re willing to do that, but we do need some help. That’s why we’re here.”

In recent years, the Shenandoah Medical Center has been a support to the volunteer-based Essex EMS services, and Sells and Davidson reiterated that they remain committed to the Essex community in that capacity. Sells stated, “Essex probably has the strongest volunteer EMS service that we’ve seen, and has done a great job trying to keep things together and keep being able to respond better than any community that we see. But we know that those challenges continue to get harder and harder over the years.”

Having relied on an on-call system themselves for many years, Sells, Davison and the rest of the Ambulance Service are no strangers to the problems of on-call and volunteer-based systems. Davison stated, “People work out of town. Volunteers are getting less and less. You may have a bunch of them, but they’re not available when someone calls 911. Unfortunately, that’s the facts.”

Even part-time or on-call positions are difficult to fill at this time. Sells shared, “We have very few people that are able to dedicate themselves, for on-call pay, with the thought that they’d be able to respond. Full time positions are desired. There’s tons of them open.” There are currently 300 to 400 full time EMS positions open across the state.

Sells shared Shenandoah Medical Center’s previous methods: “For years we typically had one person on duty . . . and then three people on call. The reason that’s important for us - two reasons. One, we’re always ready to take the call when 911 is called, and that’s obviously crucial. But for us being hospital-based, if we have a critical patient come in that needs to go to Omaha immediately, we need to be able to be there to do it.” With approximately five calls and around two transfers to larger hospitals a day, the need has become greater.

The Shenandoah Medical Center, along with the city of Shenandoah, have absorbed costs to stay viable, according to Sells, “We now have two people all the time that are full time. We are in the process of trying to get to three, but I can promise you guys from a budgetary perspective, that doesn’t pencil out, right? But what it does do is guarantee that in Shenandoah or surrounding communities, if we have a transfer that comes in from anywhere, we can take that. And that’s what we’re trying to guarantee.”

Sells expressed gratitude for any help in funding that the council may be able to provide either now or in the future, but the group also seeks help in educating voters as they move forward in trying to have EMS declared an essential service. Sells stated, “Last year the legislature passed the opportunity for us, in our local counties, to have the ability to declare EMS as an essential service. We think that that needs to happen. From our standpoint, where we straddle the Page and Fremont County lines, we’d love to see it in both counties. I think we have critical needs in both areas.”

Henstorf added “We’re going to try and get on the ballot for the November election. If we do that in both Fremont and Page County, we have to have a supermajority of the public vote for us to become an essential service. That’s going to require sixty percent of the public saying ‘Yes, we’ll let you increase our property taxes,’ in order to designate us as an essential service.”

Henstorf continued, “We’d like to have your public support between now and November. . . . We definitely want you to support and help the public understand how necessary it is that we get that essential services designation so that we’ll have the capability of taxing for that.”

Davison concluded, “We want to help. We’re not looking to get rich. We’re not looking for you to fill our shortcomings. We’re going to talk to communities we dispatch with, townships, [town councils] to educate everybody. . . . We want to take care of your community and make sure your community is taken care of.”

While the Essex city budget has already been completed and approved for the fiscal year, funding for EMS services wouldn’t be a consideration until next year’s budgeting process. Mayor Calvin Kinney did express his gratitude for the information shared: “We appreciate the information, and if you can forward us any more information, just get it to City Hall, and we’ll see that the council gets it.”