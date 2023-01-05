SMC announces birth of first baby in 2023

Shenandoah Medical Center announced that the first baby of 2023 was delivered on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Nathan and Mary Kier welcomed their newborn, Ammara, making her the first baby born in the New Year at SMC. Ammara was a healthy baby weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 inches long at birth, and received many special gifts from SMC, including a $500 academic scholarship.

Approximately 350,000 babies are born around the world on New Year’s Day. Ammara will be the first of approximately 140 to 150 babies expected to be delivered at Shenandoah Medical Center in 2023. According to babycenter.com, Olivia and Liam were still the most popular baby names in the U.S. in 2022. Those names also reigned supreme in 2021.

With questions about delivering a baby at Shenandoah Medical Center, meeting one of the OB providers or to visit the maternity facilities, contact SMC directly at 712-246-7400.