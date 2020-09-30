SMC Expands Cancer Care for Local Patients

Shenandoah Medical Center is pleased to announce the addition of Rolando Breier, MD, to their team of cancer treatment experts.
Dr. Breier earned his medical degree at the University of Buenos Aires School of Medicine in Argentina. He continued his education with a residency at New York Medical College, Metropolitan Hospital Center; he performed a pain and palliative care fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York; and a Hematology and Medical Oncology fellowship at the University of Missouri – Columbia. Dr. Breier is Board Certified in Medical Oncology, Internal Medicine, and Hospice and Palliative Medicine.
“As our ability to treat local cancer patients continues to grow with the recent addition of Radiation Oncology services, it became imperative to add another care expert to our team in the form of a highly trained and experienced Medical Oncologist,” explains Matt Sells, Chief Executive Officer at SMC. “Dr. Breier’s interest in innovative techniques and compassionate care made him a natural fit with our cancer team here at Shenandoah Medical Center.”
Shenandoah Medical Center is now home to several cancer care experts with the addition of Dr. Breier to a team that already included Radiation Oncologists, Dr. Nathan Bennion and Dr. Michael Baine, as well as General Surgeon Dr. Rebecca Rose, who also specializes in breast cancer care.
The cancer care team works collaboratively for the entire spectrum of diagnoses and treatment options available to local patients in Southwest Iowa.
Dr. Breier will work closely with the team of medical professionals in the Shenandoah Medical Center Infusion Center, which is located between the main clinic and hospital. This updated space provides multiple exam rooms, treatment rooms, and a group room with several infusion recliners where patients can receive blood transfusions, chemotherapy and other medications.
Sells states, “Our new Medical Oncology Specialist and updated cancer care treatment area is part of our continued commitment to provide the best possible care to our patients close to home.”
To make an appointment with Dr. Breier, please call (712) 246-7012. For more information on cancer services available at Shenandoah Medical Center, please call (712) 246-7400 or visit www.smchospital.com.
