SMC Expands Cancer Care for Local Patients

Shenandoah Medical Center is pleased to announce the addition of Rolando Breier, MD, to their team of cancer treatment experts.

Dr. Breier earned his medical degree at the University of Buenos Aires School of Medicine in Argentina. He continued his education with a residency at New York Medical College, Metropolitan Hospital Center; he performed a pain and palliative care fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York; and a Hematology and Medical Oncology fellowship at the University of Missouri – Columbia. Dr. Breier is Board Certified in Medical Oncology, Internal Medicine, and Hospice and Palliative Medicine.

“As our ability to treat local cancer patients continues to grow with the recent addition of Radiation Oncology services, it became imperative to add another care expert to our team in the form of a highly trained and experienced Medical Oncologist,” explains Matt Sells, Chief Executive Officer at SMC. “Dr. Breier’s interest in innovative techniques and compassionate care made him a natural fit with our cancer team here at Shenandoah Medical Center.”