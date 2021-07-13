SMC Offering Free Sports Physicals

The Shenandoah Medical Center will be offering free sports physicals for Middle and High School students who are required to have a sports physical in the State of Iowa. Physicals will be available at all clinic locations, in Shenandoah, Sidney, and Tabor, beginning July 15 and ending August 5.

Free sports physical are by appointment only. All students should bring a sports physical form that has been signed by their parent or legal guardian. This form will be completed by Shenandoah Medical Center at the time of the appointment.

To compete on a school-sponsored team, a sports physical form must be completed each year. This form was developed with the assistance of the Committee on Sports Medicine of the Iowa Medical Society and has been approved for use by the Iowa Department of Education, Iowa High School Athletic Association, and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The form must be completed and signed by a licensed physician, osteopathic physician, osteopath, advanced registered nurse practitioner (ARNP), physician assistant, or qualified doctor of chiropractic, stating the student-athlete may safely engage in athletic competition.