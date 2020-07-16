SMC offers free sports physicals

Shenandoah Medical Center is offering FREE sports physicals for middle and high school students who are required to have a sports physical in the state of Iowa. Available at clinic locations in Shenandoah, Sidney and Tabor, the screenings will be offered on multiple dates beginning July 23 and ending on August 7.
Appointments are required for these FREE sports physicals. All student athletes should also plan to bring the sports physical form required by the state’s athletic association with them. The team at Shenandoah Medical Center will complete the form at the appointment.
To compete on a school-sponsored team, a physical form must be completed each year. This form was developed with the assistance of the Committee on Sports Medicine of the Iowa Medical Society and has been approved for use by the Iowa Department of Education, Iowa High School Athletic Association, and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The form must be completed and signed by a licensed physician, osteopathic physician, osteopath, advanced registered nurse practitioner (ARNP), physician assistant or qualified doctor of chiropractic, stating the student-athlete may safely engage in athletic competition.
Precautions are being taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. All student athletes will be required to wear a mask throughout the examination. If student athletes do not have a mask of their own, they will be provided one upon entering the clinic.
For more information about the free sports physicals, please call Shenandoah Medical Center at (712) 246-7400.
