Shenandoah Medical Center will provide a Saturday morning sports-injury clinic for all area middle school and high school athletes injured during fall sports activities. The clinic is available to all athletes from schools located in Southwest Iowa, Northwest Missouri and Northeast Nebraska.

The clinic will be open each Saturday between Aug. 26 and Oct. 14 from 9 to 11 a.m. inside the SMC Clinic. Appointments are preferred and can be scheduled by calling 712-246-7400. Walk-ins are welcome as injuries could occur on Friday nights. The last available appointment time is at 10:30 a.m. each Saturday.

Orthopedic providers in addition to athletic trainers will staff the weekly clinic. Services include X-rays, evaluation and management of acute injuries such as fractures, sprains and dislocations. A parent or guardian must accompany athletes under the age of 18.

For more information about the free sports physicals, call Shenandoah Medical Center directly at 712-246-7400.