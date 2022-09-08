 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SMC opens new family practice clinic in Tabor

Page County Newspapers

Shenandoah Medical Center’s Tabor Clinic has moved locations. The new clinic location is 400 Main Street, Tabor. The clinic will offer primary health care services to patients five days per week. The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday as well as 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays.

The new clinic location will continue to provide convenient patient care and treatment for residents and families in the Tabor area, and surrounding communities. The new space will provide an abundance of rooms for patient care, specialty mental health care, and preventative health care. Jessica Heitkamp, ARNP and Tara Goodman, ARNP, will serve as the primary and pediatric health care providers in the Tabor Clinic. Heitkamp was born and raised in Glenwood and has lived in Fremont County for the past several years. She obtained her Master’s Degree in Advanced Practice Registered Nursing in Family from Clarkson College in Omaha, Nebraska. Goodman was born and raised in Southwest Iowa and currently resides in Mills County. She obtained her Master’s Degree as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in 2011 from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Goodman has over 20 years of experience in pediatric medicine.

Matt Sells, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shenandoah Medical Center, said “I am intrinsically excited about the new opportunities for care, as the new Tabor Clinic will provide ample space and experienced providers for the Tabor community and surrounding areas. At Shenandoah Medical Center, we are 100% committed to growing our presence within Tabor and are honored to serve this outstanding community for years to come.”

The new location officially opened August 29 and has appointment availability immediately. Please call 712-246-7245 to set up an appointment today!

