SMC to host 2022 CHNA town hall event

Shenandoah Medical Center will be hosting a town hall meeting for the 2022 Page County Community Health Needs Assessment from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 in the Hartman Room at the Shenandoah Physicians Clinic.

During this meeting, officials will review the community health indicators and gather feedback opinions on key community needs.

While their focus is the safety of the community in conjunction with COVID guidelines, it is vital everyone planning to attend this event RSVPs to properly adhere to guidelines for this social-distanced event. Please visit the hospital website and social media sites to obtain the link to complete your RSVP.

Those who RSVP will receive additional information via email a few days prior to the event.

If you have any questions about CHNA activities, please call 712-246-7101.