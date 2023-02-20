Shenandoah Medical Center is excited to announce the introduction of new orthopedic coverage beginning in late February.

Jake Davis, PA-C, was born and raised in the Clarinda/New Market area and graduated from Clarinda High School in 1998. Davis has worked in orthopedics for the past 10-plus years as a physician assistant in both clinic and surgery focusing on total joints, specifically sports medicine.

Davis served in the US Army as a field medic and is an Iraqi War veteran receiving the Purple Heart, Bronze Star with Valor and three other Army Commendation medals. After the Army, he attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, for his undergraduate biology degree and Western Michigan University for his Masters in Medicine, Physician Assistant studies.

Davis enjoys spending time with his wife, Desiree, and their two boys in his free time. They enjoy fishing, camping and the outdoors. Davis will be on-site daily, working with a team from MD West ONE to provide a full array of expanded orthopedic services, including surgery, at Shenandoah Medical Center.

With the new collaboration with MD West ONE, Shenandoah Medical Center welcomes three additional providers to its team who will begin holding clinics in March. Dr. Kathleen Grier, who specializes in foot and ankle, will hold clinics every Wednesday. Dr. James Mantone, who specializes in sports medicine, hip, knee and shoulders, will hold a clinic on the second and fourth Tuesday and the first and third Thursday of March. Dr. Michael DelCore, specializing in upper extremities, will hold clinics on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. MD West ONE has harnessed a network of the region's most advanced orthopedic, neurosurgery and spine care.

“We are thrilled that Jake will be offering clinic and, in collaboration with MD West One, expanded surgical times to compliment the busy orthopedic practice we continue to have at SMC," Shenandoah Medical Center’s CEO Matt Sells said in a press release. "The knowledge and experience of this team will definitely be a tremendous benefit for our patients.”