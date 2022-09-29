SMC to offer flu clinics throughout the area

Officials at the Shenandoah Medical Center say the CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone over 6 months of age by the end of October as a step in protecting against this serious disease. SMC is making it easier for residents to make sure they are protected this upcoming flu season by offering flu shots in multiple clinic locations throughout Southwest Iowa.

“Flu season will be coming soon and we want to help people stay healthy,” said Dr. Heather Babe, primary care physician at SMC. “We want you to get the flu shot, not only to protect yourself, but to protect your family, your friends and your coworkers.”

SMC will be offering a flu clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Sidney Clinic and Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Shenandoah Medical Center in Shenandoah. Vaccinations are also available by appointment at the Sidney and Tabor clinics.

SMC says appointments will be required for all flu clinic dates and flu vaccines are free with most insurance plans. If you are interested in scheduling an appointment, or have other questions, call 712-246-7400 or visit smchospital.com to learn more.