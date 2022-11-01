SMC to participate in emergency preparedness event

Shenandoah Medical Center will participate in an emergency preparedness exercise on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The exercise is being conducted in order to test and improve the community’s overall preparedness for an emergency event. Exercise participants will simulate an emergency event and might treat volunteers who are pretending to be victims.

The incident is not real; however, the response activities during the fictional exercise will be practiced in a manner that is as realistic as possible.

The areas where the exercise will take place will be clearly marked. For safety, and in order to complete the exercise in a realistic environment, the exercise area will not be open to the public. SMC asks for the public's patience and support if the exercise disrupts their daily routine.

There are simple steps that Americans can take to prepare themselves and their loved ones for emergencies: be informed, make a plan, build a disaster supply kit and get involved through opportunities that support community preparedness.

By gathering supplies to meet basic needs, discussing what to do during an emergency with your family in advance, and being aware of the risks and appropriate actions, you will be better prepared for the unexpected and can help better prepare your community and the country.

Visit ready.gov or call 1-800-BE-READY to learn more about preparedness activities.

SMC thanks all area residents for their support of this important Those with concerns or questions about the exercise should contact Ryan Spiegel at 712-246-7074.