SMS TAG students place in top 10 of online competition

The Shenandoah middle school TAG (Talented And Gifted) students put their thinking caps on to compete in an online quiz competition this past November.

“The Thinking Cap Quiz Bowl” is a nationwide online competition held in the spring and fall every year. Middle school students in grades fifth through eighth from schools across the United States compete against one another by answering multiple-choice questions. The fourth-year Shenandoah Middle School TAG Instructor Brett Roberts said this is the second year he has registered students to compete.

Roberts said the multiple choice questions during the quiz cover a wide range of topics, including modern music, history, art, musical instruments, sports and math. The quiz covers all the subjects you would see in a middle school setting.

This fall, all three Shenandoah teams placed in the top 10 of the competition, which Roberts said has the students excited to now compete in the spring competition to see if they can do even better. The teams from Shenandoah consisted of a fifth and sixth-grade combined team, a seventh-grade team and an eighth-grade team. Roberts said he chose to combine the fifth- and sixth-grade students because only two students from fifth grade were in TAG at the time. He said the fifth and sixth-grade students are given the same questions on the quiz, and the seventh and eighth-grade students are given the same questions.

With the questions projected on an overhead screen, Roberts said the students would work together as a team to come up with the correct answer, and one student would be assigned to click that answer on the computer screen. He said schools are given a one-week window to take the test, which consists of 100 questions. Roberts said teams are given two attempts to answer a question, but the faster you can answer correctly, the more points the team receives.

“You have a minute for each question,” Roberts said. “So if you get it in the first 10 seconds, you get 15 points. That’s the maximum number. Then your second attempt is worth five points no matter what (if answered correctly).”

Scores from the competing teams are recorded on the website after each competition.

While some TAG students thought the quiz was challenging, Roberts said they all seemed to enjoy the competition.

“I think it gives them an outlet for their knowledge,” Roberts said. “A lot of them have a lot of background knowledge.

“I think competition can go a long way with some of the kids.”

He said that for some students, the chance to be competitive and show what they are capable of boosts their confidence.

“The teamwork aspect is huge,” Roberts said about the competition.

He said the students learn to work together instead of against one another. Roberts noted that the fifth and sixth-grade team placed second in their division this year. He said the sixth-grade students on this team competed the previous year and didn’t do well because they struggled to work as a team. He feels last year's fall competition helped those students learn to work together as a team, making them stronger this year.

Roberts said when the Shenandoah TAG students do well in the competition against other schools, it builds their confidence “knowing they can compete with anybody from anywhere.”

Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf said the fifth and sixth-grade students competed as a team, finishing second overall out of 130 teams with 1,231 points. Students competing in these two grades were Charlotte Weiss, Brooklyn Herron, Reagan Baker, Olivia Joy, Ellie Holste, Brooklyn Johnson, Bella Trowbridge, Kinley Eggers, Mason Sells, Charlie Liles, and Kenley McManis.

Burdorf said the winning team for the fifth and sixth-grade division was from Oakland, New Jersey, and the closest scoring Iowa team to Shenandoah was from Treynor, placing 17th with 1,160 points.

Carter Sells, Ryker Wolf, Alex Clark, Greyson Kinghorn and Carley Jones made up the Shenandoah seventh-grade team, placing fourth out of 56 in the seventh-grade division with a score of 1,208 points. Burdorf said Bondurant-Farrar was the nearest Iowa team to Shenandoah in the seventh-grade division, placing 15th in the division with 1,112 points.

Mya Young, Zoe Young, Tayler Haffner, Ali Hansen, Addison Joy, Mikey Waite, Levi Green, Baylor Blank, Caroline Campbell and Drake Gibson made up the eighth-grade team. This team scored 1,182 points and came in 10th place in the eighth-grade division out of 72. Burdorf said they were the top finishing team from Iowa and Bondurant-Farrar was the closest team from Iowa, with 1,167 points in 16th place in the eighth-grade division.