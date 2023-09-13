The Southwest Iowa Art Tour is gearing up for its 10th year connecting rural communities through art this weekend.

The event runs Friday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 17 and will bring together more than 90 artists at 18 gathering places in 11 communities across southwest Iowa.

This self-guided tour allows participants to begin and end where they would like, come and go from location to location at their leisure, and explore diverse art forms, including fiber art, sculpture, pottery, painting, metal works, jewelry, glassware and more.

The 18 unique stops this year include the same footprint with all of last year’s communities represented, plus two additional gathering places in Glenwood and the return of the Harvester Artist Lofts & Gallery in Council Bluffs.

Gathering Places will be located in the following Southwest Iowa towns: Avoca, Clarinda, Council Bluffs, Essex, Glenwood, Harlan, Macedonia, Malvern, Neola, Red Oak and Villisca. The event will be held on its traditional third Saturday and Sunday in September, with an additional Friday “sneak peek” at select locations.

This year’s Friday “sneak peek” hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 and features nine of the 18 locations. This will provide attendees with the additional opportunity to explore the gathering places in Clarinda, Essex, Macedonia, Malvern, Neola and Villisca a little early — whether you can’t make it the other days or just need additional time to visit all locations over the weekend.

Avoca, Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Harlan and Red Oak’s gathering places will join the tour on Saturday morning. The hours for all locations are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The inaugural Southwest Iowa Art Tour was in 2014, when a group of local artists came together to create a regional event to connect their rural communities — a self-guided Art Tour that would showcase their artworks, studios, galleries and hometowns. The first year included six participating communities: Elliott, Macedonia, Malvern, Red Oak, Shenandoah and Stanton. Of the 21 artists who participated in the first event, eight are participating in this year's 10th annual Southwest Iowa Art Tour.

When you're visiting with the artists along the way, take an extra moment to chat with Zack Jones, Paul Koch, Phil Lamb, Cece Lock, Curt Adams, Cherie Miner, Tom Harnack and Fred Bolton, and thank them for their foresight and dedication to creating and maintaining this wonderful event for southwest Iowa.

Two of the original locations — The Art Church in Malvern and The Painted Camel Gallery in Macedonia — are also celebrating milestones this year. The Art Church is celebrating the 150th year of the building, showing off major exterior renovations, a new coat of paint and live music to accompany the Art Tour. After nine years of ownership by Paul and Carol Jean Koch, the Painted Camel is transitioning into a cooperative nonprofit for its 10th year of business.

The Southwest Iowa Art Tour is coordinated by Golden Hills RC&D of Oakland, Rebecca Castle Laughlin of Imogene and the collaborative efforts of local participating artists. Funding for coordination of this event, which is free to the public, comes in part from grant funding and local sponsorships. The 10th annual Southwest Iowa Art Tour was supported by an Iowa Tourism Grant from the Iowa Tourism Office and a Community Impact Grant from the Community Foundation for Western Iowa. Other partnering supporters at the $1,000-plus level are Houghton State Bank of Red Oak and the Pottawattamie Countywide Tourism Promotion Committee. The $350 sponsors for 2023 include Malvern Bank, CB Skin Secrets of Council Bluffs, Dave Carbaugh State Farm of Red Oak, Kum & Go and Firespring. Organizers encourage the public to support those businesses who support the arts in southwest Iowa, and make the most of their Southwest Iowa Art Tour experience by stopping at the great restaurants and other shops in the host towns. A full listing of business sponsors can be found at swiarttour.com, as well as a map so you can plan out your route.

The Southwest Iowa Art Tour began with the intent to not only bring awareness of the arts and artists in rural southwest Iowa, but also to help support economic reinvestment in small towns through the arts.

More information can be found at the “Southwest Iowa Art” Tour Facebook page (with individual Facebook Events for each Gathering Place) or at swiarttour.com.