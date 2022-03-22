Southwest Iowa Bags League hosts ACL tournament

A Midwest Conference Regional American Cornhole League (ACL) tournament is coming to Farragut. Are you up for the challenge of throwing four bags filled with corn into a six-inch hole?

On March 25 and 26, the SW Iowa Bags League will host an ACL tournament at the Waterfalls Event Center in Farragut. The blind draw tournament will be held on Friday night, beginning at 7 p.m., and is open for anyone who wants to show up and play. Trent Blackman, a co-founder of SW Iowa Bags League, said in the blind draw tournament, your partner is randomly selected for you. On Saturday, the single and partner tournaments will begin at 9 a.m. Blackmon said the public is welcome to watch both events.

Blackman said in the single and double events there are three categories: novice, competitive and advanced, based on the player’s skill level. He is expecting around 70 people from the Midwest Region, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri to show up to play at the tournament. Anyone interested in playing at an ACL Tournament can register at iplaycornhole.com, and Blackman said fees are paid at the time of the tournament.

Not only does Blackman hope this tournament will benefit the businesses in Farragut and Shenandoah but hopes that it will draw more interest to the game locally.

The SW Iowa Bags League was formed four years ago with people traveling from up to an hour away to play. Blackman said blind draws are played every Friday evening at the Waterfalls Event Center beginning at 7 p.m., which is open to the public. Individuals who signed up for leagues play on Monday evenings starting at 7 p.m. Blackmon said leagues typically run from January to February, but they did start them in December this season. He said they also added a second league this season due to more interest, and that league started late February and will go through mid-April.

Blackmon said anyone interested in more information about SW Iowa Bags League or the ACL Tournament could message the Southwest Iowa Bags League Facebook page.