Southwest Iowa Families launches building fund drive
Southwest Iowa Families has launched a fund drive for the construction of a new Child and Family Center in Clarinda. Plans for the facility were released during a recption held Oct. 14. The total cost of the project is $2.2 million and the current fall fundraising appeal is seeking to raise $110,000 in matching funds for a Community Development Block Grant. The Clarinda Foundation has approved issuing a $100,000 challenge grant for the project to be allocated over a two-year period. The new facility will be located at 117 West Main St. in Clarinda.

 (Image provided by Southwest Iowa Families.)

Southwest Iowa Families, Inc. is announcing the kick-off of a $2.2 million dollar project to build a Child and Family Center in Clarinda. 

The current fall fundraising appeal seeks to raise $110,000 to reach the match required for a Community Development Block Grant “Community Facilities” grant. The plans for the 9,000 square foot building were released to the public at a reception Oct. 14.

The new building site will be at 117 West Main St. in Clarinda. This building will serve as a new location for the agency, which is now located at 215 East Washington St.

Pam Herzberg, Executive Director of the Clarinda Foundation announced that its board approved a $100,000 challenge grant which is planned to be allocated over a two-year period. This contribution represents a significant milestone for the project. Several applications are pending for grants and other foundations.

The building will be the future home of the agency’s programs: outpatient counseling, the NEST parent education program, Positive Family (home visiting), the Kindness Closet, Foster Care Transition services, and other support programs.

Persons interested in making a contribution may contact Sandra Geer or Berneeta Wagoner at the Southwest Iowa Families: 712-542-3501; visit the website southwestiowafamilies.org; or visit the Facebook page.

