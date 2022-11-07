Southwest Iowa Families strives to overcome shortfall for building project

Southwest Iowa Families is still aiming to move into its new Child and Family Center in Clarinda in August of 2023.

Demolition efforts were started by Crain Construction Oct. 31 to clear the lot at 117 W. Main St. in Clarinda, which will serve as the home of the new facility. Work to prepare the ground and get ready for the setting of the foundation was expected to start the week of Nov. 7.

"We and the board are committed to moving full speed ahead. We felt the time was now and we need to pursue our plan," Clinical Director Berneeta Wagoner said.

For nearly 30 years, Southwest Iowa Families has been serving the needs of area children and their families. Since 2003, the agency has been located at 215 E. Washington St. in Clarinda.

However, in recent years, Wagoner said it was apparent a larger building was needed to meet the growing need for services from the community. Wagoner said staff members have seen their case loads increase by approximately 30% per year.

Therefore, in 2020, the Board of Directors for Southwest Iowa Families made the decision to explore the construction of a new Child and Family Center.

JEO Consultants of Lincoln, Nebraska was hired to serve as the architects for the building project. The firm previously served as the architects for the new library built in Tabor.

In June of 2021, JEO Consultants presented the Board of Directors with a proposal for the construction of a $2.2 million facility on West Main Street, just west of S&S Appliance.

"We looked all over the community for options, but there were not many choices where we could put a building of this size," Wagoner said. "Being in a central location, like we are with our current building, is convenient for the people we serve. So, when we learned this property would be available, it seemed like a no brainer. Also, we are looking forward to bringing a new building to the downtown area."

Although some fundraising efforts were already underway, Southwest Iowa Families kicked off a formal capital campaign for the project in October of 2021.

About that same time, the agency was awarded a $600,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. A grant of another $600,000 was also received from the Charles E. Lakin Foundation, while the Sunderland Foundation in Kansas City also made a major commitment to the project.

"We continued to raise money and by March we had reached our $2.2 million goal. However, in June, the architects notified us bids for other projects they were involved with were increasing due to COVID and the related supply issues," Wagoner said.

Bids for the new building were accepted in August. However, those bids ranged from $2.8 million to $3.2 million.

"We were in shock. We had expected it to be more, but we had not expected it to be almost half again as much as what the original estimate was," Wagoner said.

Since the Board of Directors had gone with a fairly "bare bones" project, Wagoner said there were not a lot of frills that could be cut to save money. Therefore, she said the agency has had no choice but to go back to its supporters and the community to raise the remaining money needed to complete the project.

Wagoner said the Charles E. Lakin Foundation increased its contribution from $600,000 to slight more than $1 million. The Southwest Iowa Community Foundation also increased the amount of its grant.

Members of the public have also supported the project from the start with donations. As a result, Wagoner is optimistic the remaining $500,000 for the project can be raised in the near future.

"We are in the final throes of raising that additional money. We're very, very close and we're still accepting donations from the community. In the next month or two we hope to have the remaining money," Wagoner said. "We are truly blessed to live in a small town like this. People really do have a heart for children and families, and that is what this agency is all about. The community recognizes that. We have a good reputation for helping the people we serve."