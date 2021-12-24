Southwest Iowa native works to improve small communities and areas of nature

Improving southwest Iowa has been a lifelong goal for native Rebecca Castle Laughlin. Laughlin grew up outside of Shenandoah and graduated from Farragut High School. When Laughlin left southwest Iowa to attend college at the University of Iowa, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Bachelor of Arts in political science, she knew returning to southwest Iowa was her plan.

In 2017 Laughlin joined Golden Hills RC&D as project coordinator, where she coordinates the scenic byways in western Iowa (Loess Hills National Scenic Byway, Western Skies Scenic Byway and Glacial Trail Scenic Byway.) She also coordinates the annual Southwest Iowa Art Tour held in September, highlighting artists in 11 different communities.

“I have a special place in my heart for small communities, old buildings and Mother Nature,” said Laughlin. “Through Golden Hills, I would like to continue to advance our work in Page and Fremont Counties and expand the trails networks throughout the region. I feel very fortunate to work for an organization that helps me to achieve my personal goals of improving southwest Iowa.”

Laughlin said Golden Hills is a nonprofit organization and works on projects that fall into three categories: land and water conservation, outdoor recreation and tourism and community support. She said grant sources and contractual services are the primary sources of revenue for the organization. Laughlin said it ties the work Golden Hills RC&D does to its funding sources and allows it to pursue particular interest projects.

Recently Laughlin has assisted the communities of Imogene, Malvern, Shenandoah and Farragut apply and be accepted into the Community Visioning program. This program exists through a partnership between Trees Forever, Iowa State University, the Iowa DOT and private landscape architecture firms. She said the program assists communities of less than 10,000 residents. Communities accepted into the program must agree to commit $2,000 toward implementing a project proposed through the visioning process.

“The centerpiece of this process is the development of conceptual plans that graphically illustrate the vision of the community for an improved transportation system,” said Laughlin. “Trees Forever field coordinators provide structured facilitation of the visioning process. Landscape architecture consultants collaborate with design interns to provide design assistance under the direction of ISU. ISU also provides research-based community assessments and directs transportation plan development by consultants. Iowa DOT provides review and technical assistance for transportation enhancement concept planning.”

Laughlin said she became aware of the program in 2012 when Imogene participated in the Trees Forever’s Trails Visioning Program, similar to the Community Visioning program. She enjoys seeing the improvements made to the communities through the Community Visioning program but also enjoys the grant writing process.

“I was impressed with the organization and the program,” said Laughlin. “The Imogene welcome sign and trailhead improvements were results of the Trails Visioning process. I am passionate about the improvement of the Imogene community and was a founding member of the Sons & Daughters of Imogene. “

Another passion of Laughlin’s is the Wabash Trace Nature Trail. She remembers as a child when the trace was developed in the late 1980s.

“My dad would bring me to some of the early meetings,” said Laughlin. “I have many fond memories of working (or watching the adults work) on the bridges on weekends, and some not-so-fond memories of riding the trail before it was completed and having to cross the trestle bridges before they had decks or railing on them.”

In 2007, Laughlin began attending the Wabash Trace Nature Trail board meetings after moving back to Shenandoah. She has served as secretary, treasurer and is now the president for Southwest Iowa Nature Trails (SWINT).

“The Wabash Trace is dependent upon the wonderful volunteers that we have, from Omaha to Blanchard and everywhere in between,” said Laughlin. “I do a little bit of everything for the trail, including trail pass fulfillment, social media presence, grant writing, fundraising, event coordination, and sometimes even tree trimming and bridge repairs.”

Laughlin said the 63-mile long trail is now 30 years old, making maintenance on the trail and its 72 bridges even more critical.

“The bridges that were decked in the early 1990s are showing their wear, and many of the same volunteers who built the original bridges are still here helping with the second round,” said Laughlin. “Without the support of the Shenandoah area and visionaries like Bill Hillman, the Wabash Trace wouldn’t have been possible, so I hope that everyone from Shenandoah can take pride in that.”

While keeping busy with Golden Hills and the Wabash Trace Nature Trail, Laughlin still finds time to serve on the Fremont County Conservation Board. As a board member, Laughlin said she would like to see additional outdoor recreation opportunities for Fremont County.

Laughlin lives on a farm outside of Imogene with her husband Jerry, son Solon and stepsons Owen and Ethan. She said improving the legacy that her family leaves behind on their farm with regenerative farming goals is another important aspect of her life.

If interested in helping with fundraising events or trail clean-up on the Wabash Trace Nature Trail, email wabashtracenaturetrail@gmail.com. Laughlin said Golden Hills RC&D has volunteer and partner opportunities available in its programming and projects. More information on Golden Hills RC&D and its services can be found at goldenhillsrcd.org. She said anyone interested in volunteering or partnering could contact the Golden Hills RC&D Executive Director Michelle Franks at michelle@goldenhillsrcd.org. Laughlin said both Southwest Iowa Nature Trails (SWINT) that manages the Wabash Trace Nature Trail and Golden Hills RC&D are nonprofits, so donations are tax-deductible.