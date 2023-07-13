During the July 11 Shenandoah City Council meeting, Shenandoah Pregnancy and Resource Center Board Chairperson Kathy Langley updated council members on the progress of the resource center's new building at 300 Sycamore St. and 505 W. Valley Ave.

At the June 13 meeting, the council unanimously approved the final disposal of the property to SPARC, authorizing the completion of the property transfer.

“Thank you on behalf of the Shenandoah Pregnancy and Resource Center for your recent vote finalizing our property acquisition on W. Valley,” Langley said. “SPARC has completed our part of the transaction, and we are thankful for your part in making that possible.”

SPARC is currently operating out of the Nazarene Church annex at 811 S. Center St., with limited space and availability of the building. The new 37-by-97-foot building will provide the room the resource center needs to grow the program and offer new services to clients.

This past spring, the World Mission Builders arrived in Shenandoah and framed the new building. The building has also been sided and roofed. Langley said the HVAC system should be completed in the next couple of weeks, and the concrete floors are scheduled to be burnished in August.

Langley said SPARC is currently “in the middle of a sheetrock fundraising campaign.” The interior sheetrock work is scheduled to begin the last week of July. She said anyone wishing to donate to the fundraising campaign can help provide a sheet of sheetrock for as little as a $20 donation.

“So it’s kind of a fun way for people to get involved on a small level and have ownership in part of the building,” Langley said.

Langley said there had been a “great response” to the sheetrock drive, and anyone wishing to donate can do so by mailing a check to SPARC at PO Box 477, Shenandoah, IA 51601. The goal is to raise enough funds to purchase 400 sheets of sheetrock, wall finishings and fixtures.

She said SPARC is also pursuing a contractor for the final concrete work, including a walkway and cement pads at the doorways. Langley indicated the public sidewalks along the south and east side of the building was in “atrocious” shape and unsafe.

Langley asked if any city, county or state funding was available to replace the two public sidewalks. She said SPARC, along with their donors, would cover the expense of the walkways and concrete pads on their property leading to the building, but fiscally they cannot afford to replace the sidewalks that run along the two sides of the building.

“Those two sidewalks are larger and in grave need of replacement,” Langley said.

For safety purposes, Langley said the sidewalks need to be replaced, but fiscally she said SPARC needs help with that project.

City Administrator AJ Lyman said the city had no specific funds or programs available to help property owners replace public sidewalks. He was also unaware of any funds or programs at the county or state level but said he could do some research and look into it.

“Again, we are extremely thankful for all the encouragement SPARC has received from you, Mr. Mayor, and council members, as well as from the community at large,” Langley said. “We eagerly look forward to serving the community at our permanent location and still hope to open our doors mid to late November.”

SPARC currently offers clients mentoring and a small blessing room that includes children’s clothing, diapers, wipes and other baby items. In a previous interview, Langley said the new building would allow SPARC to expand its services to include more resources, classes and additional mentoring, and a full kitchen to offer cooking classes for new or expecting mothers.

SPARC also hopes to provide services such as potty training and parenting classes, a lactation specialist and nutritionist, and a larger blessing room with better accessibility. She also said the floor plan for the building includes a space where SPARC hopes to purchase an ultrasound machine to have available for clients free of charge with a licensed medical professional on-site to administer the ultrasounds.

In a previous interview, Langley said in late 2019, SPARC received its nonprofit status, but the opening was delayed until September 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said in 2021 that SPARC received a Page County grant from the Hockenberry Foundation and was awarded the national $30,000 lifelong Truant grant from Heartbeat International.

In April, the Shenandoah City Council approved the sale of city-owned properties located at 300 Sycamore St. and 505 W. Valley Ave. to SPARC for $50 each.

With a mission of “valuing all human life, Shenandoah Pregnancy and Resource Center offers compassionate hope and help to those facing pregnancy decisions and parenting needs.”

SPARC’s current office hours are 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday or by appointment. More information on SPARC can be found at shenandoahpregnancyresourcecenter.com or by calling 712-581-9023.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the sale of a 1971 AMC Duece Fire Truck #628 to Thomas Ryan for $6,500.

• Approved the sale of a 2019 Peterbilt Rural Tanker Truck #626 to Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus for $255,000.

• Approved the sale of 510 Tassa St. to Ross Gorby for $1. Gorby plans to demo the house at his expense and construct a garage on the property, which adjoins the property of his home.

• Approved the sale of 109 W. Sheridan Ave. to Steve and Tracie Cunningham for $1,000. The Cunninghams plan to build a two bedroom, two-bathroom single-family home on the empty lot.

• Approve the sale of 1207 W. Valley Ave. to Brandon Juon and Ryan Rogers for $500. Juon and Rogers plan to build a four-bedroom, two-bathroom slab home with a one-car garage on the empty lot.

• Approved the purchase of a Bobcat Track Loader for the Street Department as approved in the fiscal year 2024 budget.

• Approved the rate and salary for Terri Henderson as a full-time employee of the City of Shenandoah at $18.14 per hour.