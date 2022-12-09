Spirit on the Square event spreads holiday cheer

Even Ebenezer Scrooge and The Grinch will be overflowing with Christmas cheer Saturday, Dec. 17, when Clarinda hosts its Spirit on the Square event.

Intended to be a nostalgic holiday celebration, Spirit on the Square was the brainchild of Clarinda resident Teresa Hill. Her intent was to offer a wide range of family activities on the downtown square in Clarinda to instill a sense of yuletide joy in the community.

"I come through town at Christmas time and it makes me very, very sad because I see the square dark," Hill said. "So, I thought to myself, what can I do? My dad goes back to me, 'Teresa, don't complain about it. Do it.' So I finally saw the opportunity to do something about it when I retired."

Hill gathered a group of like-minded volunteers and the Spirit on the Square Committee was established. Joining Hill, who serves as the event coordinator, on the committee are Melinda Eaton, Tammie Driftmier, Angie Hill and Linda Naven. Bethany Muller also serves on the committee and handles the marketing for the event.

"All of the committee members came to me and asked if they could help. I went to them when we saw it was getting to be a big job and it kind of snowballed from there. They have all taken on their own roles and this couldn't have gotten done without them," Hill said.

The Spirit on the Square Committee started its activities by obtaining permission to decorate a 45-foot evergreen on the southeast corner of the Page County Courthouse lawn across from Clarinda City Hall. The tree, which was bestowed the name "Holly Jolly Tree" by the students of Clarinda, was lit Nov. 25 in conjunction with the 30th Annual Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade.

A second project initiated by the Spirit on the Square Committee was the Wooden Nickel Mission. This is a communitywide endeavor where participating businesses are collecting donations to support the Sew and Share Food Pantry in Clarinda.

"All the money collected this year will go directly to the food pantry. It gets utilized quite a lot and needs to be replenished. So, we thought this would be a great way for the community to pull together and help our own," Hill said.

Donations to the project are made by contributing $5 to the mission from one of the participating businesses. In return, the donor receives a commemorative wooden nickel. Hill said her plan is to change the design of the wooden nickels in future years so they become a fun novelty people will want to collect each year.

"The wooden nickel is purely a token. It has no value other than to signify you donated to the mission," Hill said.

Now, the Spirit on the Square Committee has turned its attention to the Dec. 17 event on the Clarinda square. The main purpose of the committee is to bring the community together to celebrate the holiday season with others.

"A lot of time, effort and community involvement has gone into planning this event to showcase Clarinda's beautiful town square. Most of the activities will be free or offered at a low cost," Hill said.

Several businesses, individuals and organizations have shown their support by serving as sponsors for the event. Those sponsors include Fareway Grocery; Paul and Kathy Boysen; Carlsen Seed; McCall Carpentry; Steve and Lori DeBoer; Sump Insurance; Wrangler Sales; Jerelyn Turner; Cornerstone Bank; Carla Auffert; PCSB; Borntreger's Roof, Restoration and Coatings; Hairbenders; Midwest Data Center; Bank Iowa; Doug Scherf; CL Fabrication; Clarinda Home and Garden Club; Steve and Tammie Driftmier; Colby and Amber Manes; Azria Healthcare Clarinda; Clarinda High School Class of 1980; Dr. William and Renae Shelton; Lisle Corporation; Clarinda Regional Health Center; Larry and Carolyn Scherf; Fine and Sons Home Builders; Nodaway Valley Funeral Home; Chuck and Joy Nordyke; Gypsy Charm Boutique; Nordland Insurance; Artistic Images by Heather Marsh; Robert and Marcia Colescott; First Interstate Bank; Snyder Auto Body; Craig and Teresa Hill; and Tyler and Brittney Hill.

"The spirit that has developed behind the event is what I have enjoyed the most. It's the kind of excitement I was hoping for as the community comes together for a family event here in Clarinda," Hill said. "The committee would like to thank all of our sponsors for their participation and the community for allowing us to try a new event. We also appreciate the City of Clarinda and the Board of Supervisors giving us permission to hold the activities on the square and use the courthouse lawn. We hope it grows in the years to come."

A holiday silent auction will be held from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Garrison House. Silent auction items include handmade items from local vendors.

At the same time, people may collect free raffle tickets at the Garrison House for the Weaver Family Bike Raffle. The family has donated four bicycles that will be given away at 4:30 p.m. on the courthouse lawn. The bicycles include two toddler bikes and two 20-inch bikes. Tickets are also available from the Weaver family. Ticket holders must be present at the drawing to win.

"It just warms my heart that they wanted to do this. Melinda (Eaton) is part of our committee and she has lost her mother. Her mother's birthday happens to be the day of the Spirit on the Square event," Hill said.

Hill said Eaton told her how her mother enjoyed participating in a holiday raffle that used to be held in Clarinda. Residents would collect tickets at local businesses and then gather at the steps of the courthouse to see if they were selected to win any of the numerous prizes. The final prize each year was a bicycle.

"So, the family is doing this in honor of their mother. It's just a gift of love. Melinda always hoped she would win the bike. Now they are making it possible for four children to go home with a new bike," Hill said.

Carriage rides around the square will be offered from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The rides start on the south side of the square and there is a fee for the rides.

A Holiday "Clarinda Rock" Hunt will also be offered the day of the event for participants age 14 and under. Those attending may hunt for 10 holiday painted rocks hidden around the square. Once found, a rock may be turned in at the hot cocoa stand for a small prize.

Activities will get underway at 10 a.m. Saturday and continue until 5 p.m. The Lied Public Library will be offering holiday fun for children ages 1-4. Preregistration is required.

A winter outdoor arrangement class for adults will be offered at 10 a.m. by the Clarinda Flower Shop. There is a fee for the class and participants must register with Clarinda Greenhouse.

An adult winter centerpiece class will also be offered at noon by the Clarinda Flower Shop. Again, there is a fee for the class and participants must register with Clarinda Greenhouse.

Free activities offered between noon and 5 p.m. include holiday face painting at The Millinery by the Carnegie Art Program students; a Clarinda Classics 4H Club snowball toss on the west side of the square; and a holiday photo booth by Artistic Images by Heather Marsh on the east side of the square. People attending the event will also be able to enjoy free live musical performances between noon and 5 p.m. on the courthouse steps and J Bruner's Restaurant.

A pair of free classes will also be offered between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Garrison House will host an ornament class for children from ages 5-11. A macramé class for people 12 and older will be at the American Legion post at 107 W. Washington St. Preregistration is required for both classes.

Robin's Nest will be offering bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. for people ages 8 and up. Games will start on the hour and are limited to 30 people. Small prizes will be awarded to the winners.

Holiday candies sales will also be offered by Robin's Nest from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. The candies will be available for purchase at the confectionery counter and feature a "Twas the Night Before Christmas" box with real sugarplums and holiday candy boxes. The restaurant will be closed for dining during these activities.

But, don't worry — there will be plenty of treats and drinks available to those attending the Spirit on the Square event. A hot cocoa and chocolate chip cookie stand will be offered from noon to 5 p.m. on the south side of the courthouse. Sonrisers Popcorn and TruBru Mobile Coffee will also be available from noon to 5 p.m.

The Clarinda High School iJAG class will be selling cotton candy and offering a fun reindeer cup game from noon to 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, Mindful Beauty Day Spa and Boutique will host Spirit at the Spa from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Classes lasting 10 to 15 minutes will be offered featuring free skincare samples and helpful skincare tips. No reservations required.

The Gordon Reed Family will be selling handmade, nostalgic Christmas mice from noon 5 p.m. on the southeast side of the square. Proceeds go to support Spirit on the Square.

Taylor Pharmacy, J Bruner's Steakhouse, Garrison House, Gypsy Charm Boutique, Easter's True Value and S&S Appliance will also be offering special deals throughout the afternoon.