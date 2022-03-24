SPL celebrates National Library Week April 3 - 9

The Shenandoah Public Library will celebrate National Library Week April 3 – 9.

This year’s theme for National Library Week is “Connect with your Library.” Shenandoah Public Library Director Carrie Falk said there are many different ways to connect with the Shenandoah Public Library both in-person and remotely. She said the library hosts a variety of programs each month, and everyone is encouraged to follow the library on Facebook, visit the website at www.shenandoah.lib.ia.us or sign up for the library’s programs email list to view a list of current programs and activities.

During National Library Week, Dr. Edgar Epperly, author of the book “Fiend Incarnate: Villisca Axe Murders of 1912,” will talk about his research at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5. On Thursday, April 7, Lego Club will meet at 4 p.m., and the Friends of the Library will have their meeting at 6 p.m.

Falk invites everyone to stop in the library during the month of April to pick up the Button Butterfly Craft Kit. You can make your creation at the library or take it home. While visiting the library, check out the new items available in the Library of Things. There are science kits including a microscope, telescope, birdwatching kit and weather station. There is also an instant pot, a corn hole set, disc golf discs, escape room kits, a seed library and an extensive collection of board games.

If coming into the library is a challenge, Falk said to call ahead for curbside pick-up or sign up on the library’s homebound delivery service. If you don’t already have a library card, you can sign up for one on the library’s website and have access to all the digital services like downloadable eBooks and audiobooks, as well as streaming movies and TV shows. Learn a new language, plan a trip, or have a story read to you using the library’s digital resources.

There is so much available at your fingertips through the Shenandoah Public Library. Stop in today, call the library at 712-246-2315, or visit the library at www.shenandoah.lib.ia.us. The Shenandoah Public Library is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday nights till 8 p.m.