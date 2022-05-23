SPL holds ‘Interagency Fair’

A variety of agencies will be on hand next Thursday in Shenandoah to answer questions from community members.

On Thursday, May 26, from noon to 8 p.m., the Shenandoah Public Library will host an “Interagency Fair” in the auditorium. Library employee Carole Dailey said a variety of human services agencies from Page and Fremont counties would have tables set up to provide information on their services and how they may be able to help individuals navigate life.

“My hope with this fair is 90% of these agencies are headquartered out of Clarinda,” Dailey said. “Which is good that is the county seat. But people in Shenandoah that may need these services may not be aware of them. They may not have a way to get to Clarinda. So this is my way of bringing this information to the Shenandoah community.”

Dailey said that as an employee of the library, she could direct patrons to agencies that can answer their questions or help and that it is crucial to her to be able to provide that service.

Dailey said the agencies that will be represented at the fair are Holly's Hope, Senior Life Solutions, Angel Care, Eiler Place, NAMI SWIA (National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwest Iowa), SWIA MHDS (Southwest Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services), Catholic Charities, ISU Extension, Boy's Town, ZION, Anchor Homes, Nishna Productions Inc, Headstart and Waubonsie Mental Health.