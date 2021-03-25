Spookyville of Clarinda moving to Sidney

Mike Ross of Sinister Sidney introduced Eric and Tracy Rhoades to the Sidney City Council at their meeting on March 22, telling them the Rhoades were moving Spookyville, formerly a Clarinda haunted attraction, to Sidney, calling the new home a suburb of Sinister Sidney.
Eric Rhoades told the council their haunt was theatrical, family-friendly and fun, and intended for all ages. When pressed for a further description, Rhoades explained they had quit serial killer, blood and gore scares when they started their haunt in Clarinda because they felt like Halloween had been taken from the younger children by the hard-core nature of the scare industry. Spookyville has been operating for years in Clarinda, and many area people are already familiar with the haunt. Council member Anne Travis suggested the haunt was more Disney-scary than horror.
Ross had been renting the property next to the Sinister Sidney site for some time, and was recently able to purchase it, and he said the layout would be Sinister Sidney at 1306 Filmore, parking at 1308 Filmore, and Spookyville at 1310 Filmore. Spookyville will be operating under Sinister Sidney’s umbrella, including insurance and permits wherever possible.
Rhoades told the council a little about himself and his wife, saying he had been working in the haunt industry since he was 12 years old, and in the professional haunt industry since he was 18. Rhoades also creates a line of comic books, with a yearly theme. Along those lines, he told the council he would like to create a permanent front façade for the haunt depicting a wild west Main Street, in keeping with the Rodeo Town image. He passed around a rough draft drawing he had created showing several typical wild west Main Street building fronts. In future, he suggested, they could have theatrical productions taking place in front of this façade for those waiting to enter the haunt.
Rhoades admitted he had big plans and a small budget, but said he could do amazing things if he could come up with the materials. He noted he was currently looking for wood donations. Tracy Rhoades told the council Eric could create amazing props, scenery and even animatronics.
The council reviewed the façade drawing and advised Rhoades he might have to check on zoning restrictions before making too big changes. The property he is working with has a house on it and is currently zoned residential. Council member Steve Gamber cautioned that residential properties had much more restrictive rules regarding setbacks and boundary lines, among other things.
Rhoades and Ross asked about the possibility of changing the zoning of that property. Ross said he had originally wanted the Sinister Sidney property to be zoned commercial but hadn’t succeeded. He indicated he would be happy to change the zoning of both properties if possible. The council discussed that possibility, and were unsure if they would succeed, but suggested Ross and Rhoades talk to the zoning board.
Council member Ken Brown reminded Rhoades he would have to get a special use permit for the property, and that Sinister Sidney and Spookyville may be working together but would need separate permits.
Gamber questioned Ross and Rhoades about plans for parking, expressing concerns about the lack of parking and sidewalk for safe walking from elsewhere. Ross indicated they are looking into their options for haunt parking.
The council wished the Rhoades luck in their endeavor and indicated they were looking forward to seeing the outcome of their efforts.
Cole and Jaccqulene Tackett appeared before the council to discuss plans for Rodeo Days 2021 and get their approval for those plans, as well as approval of street closure on the square for the event.
Tackett said she was planning this third annual event for Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to after the parade, or approximately 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Some of the events Tackett had planned included live music, a car show, a vendor area, bounce houses, and outdoor dining from area bars and grills.
For safety’s sake, each year of the event Tackett has asked to close the entire Sidney square to traffic, with mixed success. Last year the council allowed Tackett to close half of the square, and she noted during the event there were a few issues with people driving the wrong direction, or remaining parked on the square. This year, Tackett took a petition to each of the businesses on the square, asking them to sign if they were okay with the square being closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on August 7. She obtained the signatures of 16 business owners, as well as a letter from Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope suggesting it would be safer to close the entire square.
The council approved the events planned, with the suggestion that the bounce houses might need to be moved slightly if she planned to have them near Penn Drug. They also had some concerns about closing the entire square to traffic, as Penn Drug customers might need to pick up prescriptions. The council approved the planned road closure, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or whenever the vendors cleared out. Tackett assured the council she would handle the mechanics and safety aspects of closing the streets, and cooperate with the sheriff’s department in doing so.
Travis asked to amend a previously suggested flyer for the upcoming April 16 and 17 city-wide cleanup event. The original flyer said curbside pickup was available for disabled or elderly residents, and Travis wanted to take off that it was available for disabled or elderly, and just leave that it was available. Superintendent BJ Varellas told the council that would likely lead to his street crew having to go to every house to pick up people’s waste items and would be a bad idea. Most of the council members agreed that would likely be taken advantage of by people who were perfectly able to haul their own waste to the dumpsite. Council members suggested the line be changed to curbside pickup available under special circumstances, so it could include elderly and disabled and other special situations.
The council planned to advertise the cleanup event on Facebook, the city website, in the newspaper, on water bills, on flyers at the Post Office and elsewhere, on the electronic library sign, and in the school newsletter, and hoped to get high participation this year. She also talked about her hopes to get school students and other organizations involved in volunteering for the cleanup.
Travis also talked about the $150,000 that could become available to the city through the American Rescue Plan and ways they could benefit the city. Travis wanted to find a way to improve broadband infrastructure with some of that money, saying it was part of the council’s long term goals, and even more vital now with so many people working remotely. The council discussed adequate speeds and what companies were currently providing services, at what speeds. They also considered the costs of any infrastructure buildout.
Gamber suggested the $150,000 could be better spent on water or sewer projects, and accomplish more. Travis suggested each city was getting some money, as well as the county, and maybe if all the entities worked together they could accomplish something with broadband. It was agreed more research was needed.
Gamber revisited the comp time issue that has haunted the city for some time, with employees racking up 240 or more hours of comp time regularly. After lengthy discussion about why there was so much comp time and how that could be reduced, it was agreed the discussion would not go anywhere until the council researched, discussed and fixed the city’s comp time policy.
Gamber asked for council approval to advertise for summer help. After some argument about whether this subject should have been brought up for discussion by Varellas, the council settled into argument about what should be in the ad. Varellas said he would like to see the city hire two workers at 40 hours per week, or one at 40 and one at 20 hours with the possibility of up to 40 hours. He thought it likely he would need that much extra help with the new water system going online. It was agreed Varelllas would look at the ad used for summer help last year and tweak it for this year, then bring it back to the council for approval.
In other business, the council:
• approved the bid of Josh O’Neil for the ADA restroom project at City Hall, a necessary renovation due to the federal funding received for the water project;
• heard about two more nuisance property complaints, and told the complainant letters had been sent to the owners that day;
• heard that a $16,000 Fremont County Community Foundation grant had been received for the gazebo project;
• heard that a business was being sought to sponsor the coffee for the April Coffee with Council, which will take place at The Gathering Place;
• was told an owner of a nuisance property on Main Street had signed a deed transferring that property to city ownership, and planned to ensure it was locked up to keep the public out once the deed was filed, and
• heard from Varellas he had to do one more day of traffic counting regarding the Main and Foote Street 4-way stop, but preliminary speed data might not indicate the need for stop signs.