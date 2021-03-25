Spookyville of Clarinda moving to Sidney

The council wished the Rhoades luck in their endeavor and indicated they were looking forward to seeing the outcome of their efforts.

Cole and Jaccqulene Tackett appeared before the council to discuss plans for Rodeo Days 2021 and get their approval for those plans, as well as approval of street closure on the square for the event.

Tackett said she was planning this third annual event for Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to after the parade, or approximately 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Some of the events Tackett had planned included live music, a car show, a vendor area, bounce houses, and outdoor dining from area bars and grills.

For safety’s sake, each year of the event Tackett has asked to close the entire Sidney square to traffic, with mixed success. Last year the council allowed Tackett to close half of the square, and she noted during the event there were a few issues with people driving the wrong direction, or remaining parked on the square. This year, Tackett took a petition to each of the businesses on the square, asking them to sign if they were okay with the square being closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on August 7. She obtained the signatures of 16 business owners, as well as a letter from Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope suggesting it would be safer to close the entire square.