Star-Spangled Shenandoah celebration planned for July 3

Saturday morning Priest Park will become a flurry of activity with a fun-filled day planned by The Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah celebrating Independence Day.
The Star-Spangled Shenandoah celebration will be held on Saturday, July 3, starting at 7 a.m. and lasting until late in the evening. It will kick off with the Knights of Columbus breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, located at 512 W. Thomas Avenue and the Eagles Club breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. at the club located at 709 W. Thomas Avenue.
Starting at 10 a.m. on Clarinda Avenue, the parade will follow a new route down Thomas Avenue, turning left onto Elm Street and ending at the Vendor Faire located at Priest Park that runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Other events that will be held at Priest Park are a costume contest with cash prizes immediately following the parade. Axe throwing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a portion of the proceeds going to the Shenandoah Police Department Reserves. For the kids there will be a bounce house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. provided by First National Bank and kids water fights from 2 to 4 p.m.
A shopping event will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at participating businesses. The forum facilitator Natalie Kirsch said Retail Shopping Passports could be picked up at participating Shenandoah businesses for the shopping event beginning at 9 a.m. She said the passports need to be turned in by 2 p.m. at any of the participating businesses. Shoppers receiving 10 stamps on the passport will be entered into a drawing for one $400 cash grand prize sponsored by First National Bank, First Heritage Bank, Hometown Credit Union and Great Western Bank.
Get your vehicle shined up for the 6:30 p.m. Scoop the Loop event hosted by the Eagles Club. The evening winds down with a firework show at dusk at Sportsman Park and a street dance at The Depot located at 101 N Railroad Street.
Kirsch said the Forum hopes to make the Fourth of July an annual event emphasizing downtown retail shopping throughout the day.
Watch the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah Facebook page for announcements and updates to the Fourth of July celebration schedule.