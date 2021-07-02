Star-Spangled Shenandoah celebration planned for July 3

Saturday morning Priest Park will become a flurry of activity with a fun-filled day planned by The Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah celebrating Independence Day.

The Star-Spangled Shenandoah celebration will be held on Saturday, July 3, starting at 7 a.m. and lasting until late in the evening. It will kick off with the Knights of Columbus breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, located at 512 W. Thomas Avenue and the Eagles Club breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. at the club located at 709 W. Thomas Avenue.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Clarinda Avenue, the parade will follow a new route down Thomas Avenue, turning left onto Elm Street and ending at the Vendor Faire located at Priest Park that runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other events that will be held at Priest Park are a costume contest with cash prizes immediately following the parade. Axe throwing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a portion of the proceeds going to the Shenandoah Police Department Reserves. For the kids there will be a bounce house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. provided by First National Bank and kids water fights from 2 to 4 p.m.