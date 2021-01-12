Start the new year supporting the M.A.Y. Mentoring program

Links to LNX E-Mentoring is a program that began as an Area Education Agency county-wide program that dissolved. In 2010 Leininger incorporated the E-Mentoring program into the curriculum for all 9th grade Language Arts students in Shenandoah. Students in this program are matched with an E-Mentor from the community and communicate weekly by e-mail. This program intends to teach them writing skills and for the E-Mentors to encourage students to make the most of their high school career. They encourage the students to be involved in high school and expand their interests. They guide and help them start planning for post-secondary opportunities. If a student has an inclination of what they might what to pursue as a career, they will try and match them with a community member in that profession so they can learn more about that profession and what it takes to reach that goal. E-Mentors are encouraged to share their own experiences with students. Small groups from this program have the opportunity to visit local businesses at different times throughout the year.