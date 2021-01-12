Start the new year supporting the M.A.Y. Mentoring program

As we start a new year, it presents an opportunity for us to identify ways to support our community. With that in mind, January is also National Mentoring Month and is a time to remind the community how vital mentoring programs are to our youth and how they can become involved.
M.A.Y. (Mentoring Affects Youth) Mentoring, a community-based mentoring program, is now in its thirteenth year in Shenandoah. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible to be matched with a mentor through the program.
The community-based M.A.Y. Mentoring program was founded in 2000 with seed money from Ed May Jr. in honor of his parents. An advisory board consisting of 16 members and Kim Leininger, M.A.Y. Mentoring Coordinator, guides the program, which positively influences students in the community.
While the program needs mentors, volunteering to be a M.A.Y. Mentor is only one of the many ways you can help support the community-based mentoring program.
Besides being a traditional M.A.Y. Mentor, you can volunteer to be an e-mentor with the Links to LNX E-Mentoring program. Or serve on the advisory board or be a Links to LNX advisory committee member. Financial contributions can be made as a one-time donation, annually, or a 3-year pledge. You could also volunteer to help with the MC2 Club activities and chaperone their business tours.
But one of the simplest ways the community can show their support is by attending the M.A.Y. Mentoring fundraising events.
“National Mentoring Month is about promotion,” said Leininger. “It’s about letting people know that we have the mentoring program, and it isn’t an overwhelming job to be a mentor.”
Leininger said mentors are asked to commit to a minimum of one full year when signing up. She said mentors are expected to spend a minimum of one hour a week or four hours a month with their students, but the meeting time doesn’t have to be the same every week.
Leininger said there are many reasons for mentoring.
“It isn’t just for kids with dysfunctional homes or challenging situations,” said Leininger. “Sometimes mentoring is about enhancing a particular skill or gift that a student has. It’s for any student who needs a little bit of a gap filled in.”
Leininger said mentoring is really about including a student for an hour or so a week in whatever you might be doing anyway. It is about showing them a different environment than they are accustomed to and giving them one-on-one attention, support, and guidance. It is about letting them know you care about the choices they make.
Including mentee Elizabeth Gaines in family activities is exactly what Taylor Goetz, M.A.Y. Mentor has been doing since the fall of 2019, when she became a mentor in the program and was matched with Gaines.
Goetz has served as the treasurer for the M.A.Y. Mentoring program for several years and is also a Links to LNX e-mentor.
“I really think that any child in our community could benefit from having a mentor,” said Goetz. “Having an extra adult that they can rely on and will support them is good for any child.”
Gaines said her favorite activity while with Goetz is baking cookies and her favorite part of having a mentor is getting to hang out with them. The two of them, along with Goetz’s two daughters, also play board games and go to the park, among many other activities.
“She fits right in,” said Goetz. “I would say she is just part of the family now.”
The M.A.Y. Mentoring group activities have always been popular with mentors and mentees. Goetz said the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted holding these group activities. She has still kept in contact with Gaines through the pandemic.
“In the spring when the pandemic first started, we didn’t get together a lot,” said Goetz. “I mailed notes and dropped stuff off at her house. Then over the summer, we spent a normal amount of time together because we could go outdoors.”
Goetz said going into fall and winter, she has been able to continue, including Gaines in family activities using the proper precautions during the pandemic.
Goetz said anyone considering becoming a M.A.Y. Mentor should go for it.
“It’s not a huge time commitment and it’s not overwhelming,” said Goetz. “Elizabeth goes along to a lot of things that I was already planning to take my girls to do.”
Leininger said they had expanded their programs beyond the one-on-one mentoring offered. The additional programs available to students in the Shenandoah Community School District are directed towards high school students.
Links to LNX E-Mentoring is a program that began as an Area Education Agency county-wide program that dissolved. In 2010 Leininger incorporated the E-Mentoring program into the curriculum for all 9th grade Language Arts students in Shenandoah. Students in this program are matched with an E-Mentor from the community and communicate weekly by e-mail. This program intends to teach them writing skills and for the E-Mentors to encourage students to make the most of their high school career. They encourage the students to be involved in high school and expand their interests. They guide and help them start planning for post-secondary opportunities. If a student has an inclination of what they might what to pursue as a career, they will try and match them with a community member in that profession so they can learn more about that profession and what it takes to reach that goal. E-Mentors are encouraged to share their own experiences with students. Small groups from this program have the opportunity to visit local businesses at different times throughout the year.
MC2 Club is a voluntary mentoring club for sophomores, juniors, and seniors in Shenandoah. MC2 stands for mentoring club with expediential opportunities. This group has the same purpose as Links to LNX E-Mentoring but goes more in-depth. The students in this group meet with adults in the community that can help guide them with career choices. Students have the opportunity to tour businesses both in and outside the community to explore different careers. This club can also help students with job shadows and internships.
Mustang Mentors are juniors and seniors who receive an elective class credit for mentoring and tutoring younger students at the elementary or middle school level in Shenandoah. The goals of the course are to gain skills that will assist younger students in improving grades and learning attitudes, demonstrating responsibility, develop self-esteem, striving to do their best, and preparing for the next grade level. Mustang Mentors are required to spend each day in an assigned elementary or middle school classroom working with individuals or small groups. Students keep a daily journal of their experiences and are required to write a final semester paper. This program focuses on establishing comfortable relationships that enhance learning.