A rare find in southwest Iowa close to the East Nishnbotna River near Shenandoah was announced a week ago.

While the specimen itself, the skull of a sabertooth cat, was found in 2017, Matthew Hill, associate professor of anthropology at Iowa State, said research of this kind takes time.

What Hill called an unexpected discovery had himself and David Easterla, professor emeritus of biology at Northwest Missouri State University, learning about the carnivores speculated to have been extinct for around 13,000 years.

Hill said the discovery was rare on so many levels.

“First of all, to find a complete skull of this animal is extremely rare, especially outside of the tar pits in La Brea,” Hill said. “And then its physical condition is really spectacular. It’s like the animal died yesterday almost. There’s a little bit of damage to it but minimal. It does not affect the scientific value of the specimen.”

The LaBrea Tar Pits, where Easterla said a variety of fossils could be found, are located in California. He said the reason is that when it rains, tar is heavier, and the water accumulates on top of the tar pits, becoming a natural trap for animals wandering in to drink the water. The predators — at the top of the food chain, so they are fewer in numbers — also get trapped in the tar pits going after prey.

Hill and Easterla said this is the first fossil record of a sabertooth cat specimen found in Iowa, with Hill noting only about 70 recorded across the United States. He said isolated bones, random teeth and fragmentation specimens represent the majority of those.

Hill said it would not have been uncommon for a sabertooth cat to have roamed the land now known as southwest Iowa. In studying the specimen, Hill and Easterla discovered it was a young male, approximately two to three years old.

“So that means that we had mom and dad out there somewhere two years before,” Hill said.

Easterla said they could determine the cat had not reached adulthood because of bone in the skull that had not completely fused.

Easterla said it is believed that the sabertooth cat roamed throughout North America.

“I’ll be truthful, I never dreamed of a sabertooth cat skull turning up in our area,” he said.

So why is finding a fossil record of the sabertooth cat extremely rare?

“Large carnivores like this cat are extremely rare in the fossil record because, in health ecosystems, the prey outnumbers the predators, and that means that the chances of a large predator like this dying, being stored in the fossil record for who knows how long and then discovered somehow are much slimmer compared to say a bison bone or what have you,” Hill said. “So there’s fewer of these animals to die, fewer of them to be buried and preserved, and fewer of them to be found.”

Hill said this particular sabertooth cat specimen was estimated to weigh around 550 pounds at its time of death. If it has reached adulthood in prime physical condition, he said it may have reached 600 pounds or exceeded that weight.

Unsure of the cause of death Hill said a broken tooth where the saber enters the gum had characteristics that suggested the tooth was alive when it broke. So he said they could speculate he may have been injured in taking down prey, but there is no way to be sure, and that is only one possibility with no evidence.

Using radiocarbon dating, Hill said the specimen dates to 13,500 years ago, noting that the cat was “one of the last of its kind to walk the planet.”

Sabertooth cats are said to have roamed the earth during the Pleistocene epoch, or some refer to it as the ice age.

Esterla said he recognized the significance of finding the skull and said it must be cleaned, dried and a preserve coating applied before anything else could happen. He said that once exposed to oxygen, it can break down quickly. Then and only then could the research begin.

Esterla and Hill worked side by side, measuring and studying the skull, with Esterla noting “this isn’t a one-person research project.”

Hill said studying the sabertooth cat specimen involved intensive, comprehensive, detailed basic documentation, including measurements of many features of the skull, allowing them to compare it to other specimens found in other locations.

He described it as a general morphological description of the specimen.

“So some things we can measure and some things we can’t measure, but we can describe them,” Hill said. “We also have to be able to describe the physical condition of the specimen in something that’s understandable to the scientific community.

You have to have a really careful eye for detail to pick up really subtle things that are preserved on the cranium that may or may not provide meaningful insights into how the animal lived and died.”

Hill anticipates this will be the only fossil record of a sabertooth cat he will have the chance to study, saying, “chances of another one being found in my lifetime are slim to none and slim just left the room.” Reiterating how rare they are to find.

While research results from the past six years of the skull have been released, Esterla said the skull is such a significant find that research will continue. He hopes that tarter on the teeth will help them determine what the sabertooth cat may have eaten.

“Dr. Esterla and I have really appreciated the support that we’ve received from the communities in southwestern Iowa,” Hill said.