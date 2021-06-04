State auditor says governor violated law with COVID-19 ad - She says he doesn’t understand the law

If Sand had asked to meet with the governor or her staff, “we would have pointed him to this essential part of the law that he clearly missed,” Reynolds’ Chief of Staff Sara Gogol said.

Her office or the office of the Iowa Ethics & Campaign Disclosure Board “could have directed the auditor to the plain language of Iowa’s image-and-likeness statute and pointed out that, during a disaster emergency, the governor may address Iowans in a public service announcement.”

Sand’s office said the material was shared with the governor Wednesday, the day before he made his report public, which is standard operating procedure for his office.

The governor could have suspended that provision of the law in her disaster proclamations, but she did not, Sand said.

“Therefore, the law prohibiting statewide elected officials from self-promotion through the use of public moneys applies,” he said.

He also criticized Reynolds’ reference to the law as the “name and likeness statute.” He prefers to call that section of the Iowa Code “self-promotion with taxpayer funds prohibited.”

“Calling it a ‘name and likeness statute,’” Sand said, “tries to distract from what the governor did: Promote herself with taxpayer funds.”