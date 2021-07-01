State to reduce COVID-19 reporting to less-frequent updates

Once coronavirus.iowa.gov is decommissioned later this summer, COVID-19 reporting will transition to a format similar to the state public health department’s weekly influenza report, state officials say.

The announcement comes after public health officials announced plans to cease operations of Test Iowa, the free, statewide testing program, by July 16. Linn County’s drive-through site closed June 24.

In addition to changes of its public-facing COVID-19 website, Iowa’s public health department will end routine COVID-19 case investigations for all positive reports starting July 1. Instead, the state will focus case investigation on outbreaks and vulnerable settings, including long-term care facilities.

Positive and negative test results, as well as demographics and county of residence, will continue to be reported, according to the memo. In addition, the state will continue to require reporting on long-term care facility outbreaks and will monitor reports and virus activity and “follow-up to investigate clusters when needed.”

Iowa’s decision comes after federal officials and several states reduced their reporting frequency, public health officials said in the memo.