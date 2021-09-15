Steering Committee projects address landscape, safety and transportation

Gee said the Wabash Trace Nature Trail and the trailhead in Sportsman Park were central topics of discussion. While having the Wabash Trace pass through Shenandoah is an excellent resource, she said, where the trace is on the outskirts of Shenandoah instead of running directly through the town as it does in many other communities is a hinder.

Gee said better signage directing bicyclists to downtown Shenandoah would be a huge benefit. Rather than wait on this project, the Shenandoah Rotary Club received a matching grant and will purchase aluminum signs that will be placed directing anyone coming off the Wabash Trace to the downtown area and then back to the trailhead.

Safety is also a concern at the Wabash Trace Nature Trail Trailhead in Sportsman Park. Currently, bicyclists, walkers, and kids have to cross Ferguson Road by the railroad tracks, checking to ensure no traffic is coming from either direction on Ferguson Road, off of Sycamore Street and behind them out of Sportsman park. The HDR landscape architect’s idea was to revamp the entrance route to the trailhead at Sportsman Park. Instead of crossing Ferguson Road by the railroad tracks and Sycamore Street, they proposed a wide cement path leading people down the north side of Ferguson Road away from the railroad track to a marked road crossing with lights. Gee said safety is in 90-degree angles where you only have to look left and right for traffic. By adding plantings along the sidewalk, it would soften the look and make it more welcoming. The land the sidewalk would run along is city-owned.