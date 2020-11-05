Stenzel wins American FFA Degree

Support Local Journalism
Jake Stenzel, a former student at Shenandoah, is the first to win the American FFA Degree for the Davis-Rodgers FFA Chapter since 1986. This is the second win for the Davis-Rodgers FFA Chapter in recorded history. The American FFA Degree is the highest degree conferred on student members by the National FFA Organization and shows a member’s dedication to their chapter and state FFA association. Each chapter in “good standing” is permitted to submit applications from all of its qualified candidates for the American FFA Degree.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!