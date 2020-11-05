Stenzel wins American FFA Degree

Jake Stenzel, a former student at Shenandoah, is the first to win the American FFA Degree for the Davis-Rodgers FFA Chapter since 1986. This is the second win for the Davis-Rodgers FFA Chapter in recorded history. The American FFA Degree is the highest degree conferred on student members by the National FFA Organization and shows a member’s dedication to their chapter and state FFA association. Each chapter in “good standing” is permitted to submit applications from all of its qualified candidates for the American FFA Degree.