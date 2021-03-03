Stokes Auto Service helping maintain local vehicles

Rick and Chris Stokes opened Stokes Auto Service on the Sidney square on Jan. 11. This new auto service shop is located at 709 Indiana St., and is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. A grand opening celebration will be held at the shop on March 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend and there may be a prize drawing.

The couple comes to Sidney from Omaha, where Rick was a fleet mechanic for Treat America, managing and maintaining a fleet of 53 trucks, vans and cars.

Rick and Chris were actually drawn to Sidney seven years ago for the sake of owning horses. A visit to Chris’s brother in Tabor brought her into contact with a 6-year-old gelding and 3-month-old pony, both Morgans, that she had to have. Once she had to have the horses, then she had to live somewhere she could keep them, and Rick and Chris ended up getting a house about 9 miles north of Sidney.

They raised Morgan horses and bred them for a while, before deciding it was not something they wanted to do with the rest of their lives. Many of the new friends they had made in and around Sidney pointed out that Sidney really needed a mechanic.