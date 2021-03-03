Stokes Auto Service helping maintain local vehicles

Rick and Chris Stokes opened Stokes Auto Service on the Sidney square on Jan. 11. This new auto service shop is located at 709 Indiana St., and is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. A grand opening celebration will be held at the shop on March 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend and there may be a prize drawing.
The couple comes to Sidney from Omaha, where Rick was a fleet mechanic for Treat America, managing and maintaining a fleet of 53 trucks, vans and cars.
Rick and Chris were actually drawn to Sidney seven years ago for the sake of owning horses. A visit to Chris’s brother in Tabor brought her into contact with a 6-year-old gelding and 3-month-old pony, both Morgans, that she had to have. Once she had to have the horses, then she had to live somewhere she could keep them, and Rick and Chris ended up getting a house about 9 miles north of Sidney.
They raised Morgan horses and bred them for a while, before deciding it was not something they wanted to do with the rest of their lives. Many of the new friends they had made in and around Sidney pointed out that Sidney really needed a mechanic.
The couple sold all of their horses but the original 6 year old gelding (now 12), and used some of those proceeds to start Stokes Auto Service, fulfilling Rick’s dream to have his own business.
Rick, who trained at the school of hard knocks, is not ASE certified, but has over 20 years of mechanical background. He does oil changes, brakes, tire repair, engine repair, rebuilding and installation, and general preventative maintenance. During his time with Treat America, Rick used to do DOT inspections for the fleet vehicles and is qualified to perform Nebraska DOT inspections on vehicles of 26,000 pounds or less.
He has the equipment to diagnose check engine light issues and can make repairs, but will not do any work on car computers themselves, saying that is an issue the owner should take to the dealer. Since this is a rural area, Rick noted that he really would rather not work on tractors, and as the only mechanic on duty he is not able to travel to fix vehicles anywhere other than the shop.
Rick said he had stayed fairly busy since opening, with the only slower days being a couple of the really bad weather days. He has already seen quite a bit of tire repair work, a need likely to increase as potholes develop and expose themselves after a hard winter. During the coldest of days he helped some deal with cars that wouldn’t start due to thick oil or tired batteries that needed jumped.
Rick has already set the prices on some of the common services he offers. A simple 5 quart synthetic blend oil change is $46.95; full synthetic is $66.95, and diesel is $89.95. Tire repairs are $15 plus any repair part costs. General labor is $65 per hour.
As the business grows, they hope to sell tires, add another mechanic, and add another lift in the shop.
Chris still works elsewhere full-time, but is in the repair shop on Saturdays to do bookwork and set up appointments. Appointments are preferred anytime, and can be made by calling the shop at 712-374-2040, or Rick’s cell phone at 402-719-8926, and leaving a message on either line if he doesn’t answer.
Drop-ins are also welcome, but may have to wait some time until Rick is available.
Rick and Chris have not set up a website yet, but customers can follow them and find out more information on Facebook at Stokes Auto Service.
The Stokes urged, “Try us out. We can’t compete with Walmart, but it’s a lot less than taking your vehicle to a dealer or big chain company. We’re honest to a fault and our pricing is fair.”