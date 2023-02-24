The Essex School Board of Directors heard good news from Martha Sunderman, middle school language arts and social studies teacher, at its monthly board meeting on Feb. 22.

Sunderman shared an overview of the ISASP testing results for grades 3-11 from 2022. She showed the comparison of percentages for students who were advanced, proficient and not yet proficient in the areas of math, reading/language/writing and science.

Sunderman shared graphs by subject and by grade level and showed the state average compared to Essex results. In nearly every area and grade level, Essex surpassed the state average.

She also pointed out the percentage of growth for students from 2019 and 2021 testing. Every grade level exceeded the previous year’s testing.

Sunderman distributed information on the Iowa School Performance Profile results that compared Essex School ratings to other schools in the area. Both elementary and the high school were rated as high performing, which put them at the top of surrounding schools.

She said she was very pleased with the results and said there were rewards and incentives planned for students who met the requirements for growth and proficiency. The board commended Sunderman and the staff for their work in preparing students for testing year in and year out.

The superintendent report by Mike Wells included information about the school’s roof project. Wells said that they are still waiting for a contractor to put them on the schedule. He announced that Marty Mason, Elizabeth Shirley and himself will be attending a Teacher Fair on Feb. 26-27, primarily in search of a Spanish teacher.

Also of note, the district has hired a German teacher and costs will be split with Hamburg and the third and fourth graders will attend "Frozen" at the Orpheum Theatre in Omaha on April 29.

Principal Rob Brecht’s report included an update on activity sign-up and a thank you to the student council and sponsor for their work on Community Service Day, where the East Gym and basement were cleaned and that 19 students took the ASVAB test. Brecht stated that the test is a helpful piece of career exploration for military and college pathways.

He also reported that students attended "To Kill a Mockingbird" at the Orpheum Theatre, elementary students celebrated National Heart Health month with roller skating at Porter’s Lake and activities at the East Gym and eighth graders took part in mock interviews on Feb. 2.

Brecht listed upcoming dates of importance, which included NHS Induction on March 1 at 5:30 p.m., a Pop’s Concert for grades 6-12 on March 2, an NWMSU Career Fair for sophomores on March 7 and a blood drive on March 8. There will be a Corner Conference Honor Band event held in Essex on March 14 and there will be an Honor Roll celebration for high school students later this month.

In other business, the board approved:

• Three fundraisers that included the Essex Staff Support Squad selling May Day baskets at the end of April, a Wear a Hat Day for a $1 by the FFA, and the Horticulture Makerspace selling vegetable and flower plants at their Garden Party Open House the last week in April.

• The resignation of Bethany Mellencamp from her assistant volleyball coaching position and a contract for Sierra Martin to assist in finishing up the school yearbook.

• Bills for payment as well as the financial reports. Board Secretary Melissa Chambers said there were no huge changes in the budget.

• Open enrollments as presented by Wells. He indicated that they have more enrollments in than out.

• The 2023-24 budget hearing for March 29, at 6 p.m.

• A resolution for the 2023-24 budget guarantee.

The board tabled a discussion concerning the city generator and the school's designation as an emergency site for the community to wait until Mayor Calvin Kinney can be present.

Board members had a short discussion about the expiration dates for the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy and the Instructional Support Levy.

The next meeting for the Essex School Board will be held on March 15.