The Iowa Hawkeye Chapter of the Studebaker Drivers Club held its August business meeting at the Depot Deli on Aug. 20.

The chapter is chartered under the International Studebaker Drivers Club and has been active since 1972. With over 100 members all over the state and beyond, they hold two tours a year and have monthly meetings throughout the state. The club will be hosting the 60th Annual SDC International Meet in 2024.

Vice president of the chapter, Rex Raasch, said there are usually well over 30 people at their meetings but this one fell a bit short.

“I’m guessing we may have nearly 25 people today. I’m thinking the heat and distance today may have made a difference,” he said.

Raasch, who drove from Waukee, said that original Studebakers did not have air conditioning so that was most like a deciding factor.

“I have a Studebaker and have added air conditioning, but I didn’t drive it to Shenandoah. My air is good to about 85 degrees, and it’s probably going to surpass that today so I chickened out,” he said.

Tony Urich, who drove his 1966 Studebaker from Garner, said their chapter is very active.

“It was almost a five-hour drive for us to get here. Our group is pretty active because we move around the state and go to different places," he said. "I think that's also why we have so many members.”

Raasch agreed, “We are over 100 families so we are a quite large and active club. We meet throughout the state and look for all the little jewels to visit within our state.”

Urich has been a member of the Iowa Hawkeye Chapter since the late 80s and is very familiar with Studebaker vehicles.

"It is a very unique car. I was pretty much born and raised in a Studebaker," he said. "My dad owned and drove Studebakers his whole life until he couldn’t find parts to get them going anymore. I always loved them so I continue on with them. It’s fun being a part of a group that have this in common.”

Urich currently has six drivable Studebakers but first drove a Studebaker while he was in high school.

“When I was in high school, I fixed up one of the Studebakers that my dad had purchased and drove it to school," he said. "I have several Studebakers and six of them are working ones. I even own my grandmother's 1952 Studebaker.”

Raasch joined the chapter in 2011 and owns one Studebaker vehicle.

“I bought my first Studebaker in 1963. Right now I own one; it’s my fifth one but I just own one in a row. I’ve really enjoyed being a part of this club," he said. "It’s all about family and socializing."

Raasch added that the history of the vehicles is very interesting, too.

“They have a rich history. The company started building wheelbarrows and then made all kinds of wagons, both commercial and covered," he said. "Presidents used them, doctors, lawyers and people traveling the trails to the West.”

The company was founded in 1852 when the Studebaker brothers built their first two wagons for business owners and for travelers wanting to make the trek to explore the country. The initial Studebakers were covered wagons, carriages and horse-drawn buggies, and by 1860, thousands of covered wagons were being produced for early settlers traveling west through America.

Studebaker started building electric automobiles in 1902, and by 1904 made a change to gasoline-powered vehicles. The last Studebaker model rolled off the line in in March 1966.

After a buffet of broasted chicken and all the fixings, members toured the Historical Museum and the Everly Brothers Childhood Home. Raasch and Urich both said they enjoyed the dinner as well as the extra jewels Shenandoah offered.

"My wife and I enjoyed both the museum and the Everly Brothers home. I was especially interested in the parts that people from Shenandoah played in military service," Raasch said. "I had also forgotten that Eaton Transmissions were being built in Shenandoah for many years.

"My wife especially enjoyed seeing the Everly Brothers home and the statues of them east of town. Bill (Hillman, owner of the Depot Deli) was so kind in opening up the town to our Studebaker club. I’m so glad we made it one of our stops, it was another jewel of Iowa.”

The Everly Brothers home was a surprise to Urich.

“We really enjoyed touring the Everly Brothers home. It's so hard to believe a family of four could live in such a small building," he said. "The museum was also very interesting because we could get a glimpse of your community’s past. We were not aware of your community’s great history. This is why our group travels around the state, so we can experience these special things.”