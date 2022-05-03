Students and learning primary focus of April School Board meeting in Essex

The Essex School Board kicked off their April 20 meeting hearing from elementary students about their learning and progress using the newly instated Reading Rockets program. The program will hopefully help students, especially younger elementary students, to show reading growth. Losses during Covid years have been a legitimate concern, and this program is designed to help students work toward being on target.

The board also spent a good amount of time discussing the purchase of a large fish tank, which would be a part of the Marine Science Maker Space program. While discussing the payment of anticipated bills, Superintendent Mike Wells stated, “We would like to purchase a fish tank. We looked at bringing in a very large one, very fancy. It was about $30,000.”

Principal Robert Brecht explained to the board, “Our original idea was a fancy saltwater tank right outside Trojan Hall. We’d make it so people could see on both sides, and when people came to games, they could see and ask questions about it. We could talk about our marine biology program, marine science. It’d be a great showcase type of item, but that’s a lot of money.”

The compromise was a smaller, used tank. Dr. Wells shared, “Mr. Brecht and Mr. Sloop went to Des Moines and saw Central Academy, talked to those people, got some leads. This is a very huge tank for $2,500. We can take it out of our PEPL, and the kids will be bringing in different types of fish, and it’s going to keep building the program, marine biology, even larger.”

Another possible project would be the building of a rainwater-fed pond. Principal Brecht has been looking into options including liability concerns. He stated, “I think it would be a neat project for the kids to learn about, and the community can participate in it.”

The Marine Science program is part of the larger Maker Space programming at the school. Brecht stated, “The purpose of the Maker Space programming is drawing kids here because we’re offering progressive, unique programming.”

Changes in the school schedule have created some challenges as the school year draws to a close. Moving the date of prom back also caused ISASP testing dates to shift. In addition, planned summer trips to Washington D.C. and Disney have causes some issues with baseball and softball scheduling.

The board did approve three resignations including a pre-kindergarten position. They are still seeking faculty for three positions: special education, middle school math and science, and high school English language arts. The other resignations at this meeting included Senior class sponsorship and the resignation of Pam Allumbaugh, CNP Director, due to retirement.

On Monday, May 18, at the regularly-scheduled May board meeting, the Essex School Board will hold a joint meeting with the Hamburg School Board. The meeting will take place in the Essex school library, and a dinner will be served, catered by Essex culinary arts students, prior to the meeting at 5:30 pm.

In other business:

-All consent agenda items were approved, including bills, financial reports, open enrollment requests, and fundraiser requests

-The board approved a Green Hills AEA shared social worker.

-Middle School Scuba Diving Checkout Schedule will begin in May. Students will be taken to local diving in Atlantic and Bradyville.

-Essex students need to be back for Sunday events following the Washington D.C. trip, so they will return late Saturday night from the trip; Hamburg students will spend the night in Iowa City, but Essex students will travel home that evening (June 4).

-The board reviewed Policy 505.5 Graduation Requirements. This was ahead of their regular 500s review so that the policy is up-to-date for audit purposes.

-The senior class shared an invitation with the board for the Senior Breakfast, which will take place on Friday, May 6, at 7:00 am.