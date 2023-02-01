Students First Act bill discussed during Saturday’s legislative briefing in Shenandoah

There were over 30 people in the Bricker Community Room at the Shenandoah Safety Center early morning, Jan. 28, to hear from Senator Tom Shipley, District 11, and Representative Tom Moore, District 2.

Moore and Shipley, who now represent Shenandoah due to new district boundaries, were there to answer questions, listen to concerns and brief constituents on what is happening in our state legislature. The Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association hosted the first of three briefings for the public.

After introductions, the first controversial issue was addressed. Shenandoah resident Nancy Maher thanked both the senator and representative for voting against the vouchers for private schools. Gov. Reynolds recently signed the Students First Act as part of the Education Savings Accounts into law. The bill provides funding for eligible families to cover tuition, fees and other qualified education expenses for their students to attend accredited private schools.

Moore said it was not a difficult vote for him.

“I heard from my constituents and that’s how I voted," he said. "Obviously, having been a public school educator, I had a lot of concerns about it. Being a fiscal conservative, I also didn’t think that spending $100 million in the first year alone for 14,000 students was fiscally responsible."

Moore said another big issue is that there is a place for the private school, and he believes Iowa should support that place.

"One of my biggest concerns is the autonomy of that private school," he said. "That private school should be able to have their own religious classes, their own methods and curriculum, and that is fine as long as they are accredited. I just see future legislation encroaching into that private school. Those are my two biggest negatives on this bill although I have many others that are smaller and not as consequential.”

He added that there are positives and negatives to this bill but he truly believes in his heart that Iowans will find a way to make it work for the benefit of both.

In agreement with a great deal of Moore’s comments, Shipley said, “I voted for it when the bill had operational sharing within it. This year’s bill was vastly different. I have issues (with), that in three years, anyone can get that help to attend a private school. I have issues with those already going to Dowling now, that in three years, they’ll have help doing it. We’ll help pay for their ski trips! I feel if they have the means, they can do it on their own.”

Shipley said there was an amendment on the Students First Act bill that extends operational sharing out 10 years.

“Now what does that mean for our local school districts?" he asked. "It may not mean much to Shenandoah because I don't know how many programs you share. But, a district gets so much money for the different positions, areas, that they share with other school districts. It is counted as extra students and that number times the supplemental aid is the money they get. Most of my districts are getting an extra $151,000 a year.

"Bigger schools don’t share as many positions so they don’t get part of that money. I voted for the amendment because I figure we have nothing to lose for that. A superintendent told me that without that funding, there are a few small schools that wouldn’t last much longer, his included. That’s important to note.”

Moore said he thinks the driving force behind this is very simply the Iowa Republican and national Republican platforms.

“School choice is a part of that," he said. "This was meeting the platform for political reasons. And to Tom’s point about operational sharing, $150,000 is big money for our small rural schools. We are looking to sit down and talk about it with the educational chair and talk about the number of positions increasing from 21 to 24 so that’s even more dollars.”

He also wanted to emphasize that the public school is still going to get funding for students who live within their district boundaries that elect to attend a private school.

“To qualify, those students would have to be 300% under the poverty level, and that’s about 14,000 students. That’s where the $107 million comes from, because we’re not only paying money into an educational savings account for those attending a private school, we are still going to maintain money in the public schools. The $7,598 per student will go into an education savings account for those choosing a private school, but each public school district will still receive about $1,200 for each of those students,” he said.

Executive Vice President of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association Gregg Connell said he was concerned that the bill passed even though 70% of Iowans were not in support of it.

“We already have open enrollment, we already have a choice," Connell said. "The fact that 70% of the Iowans polled were opposed to this, for what reason did the legislature pass this?”

He then asked Moore and Shipley, “Do you think the governor will try to primary you out like she did to other Republicans for lack of support?”

Moore answered, “I’ll start that out with — that’ s an easy one; I don’t care. I was looking for a job when I got this one, and I’ll be looking for another job when I don’t have this one. It doesn’t matter to me. I don’t work for the governor, I work for you guys. Don’t get me wrong, I love our governor. This was just one of her political things she wanted to get done. I can’t tell you her reasoning so I can’t speak to that. And there is probably another side that can show a poll where it’s 70% the other way.”

Shipley interjected that although many rules were lifted on open enrollments, there are still districts that would not approve them.

“One reason for the blanket legislation is for those few public schools that have been deceptive, so I understand it to a certain extent," he said. "I believe parents have had a choice, and many times it is just for convenience and not education. That will still be the case. I don’t like that.”

There was also discussion about transportation logistics, district limitation on routes and transportation and administrative costs issues related to the bill.

Marty Maher of Imogene broached another debated subject to the senator and state representative.

“I want to talk about the carbon pipeline," Maher said. "Senator Taylor introduced Senate File 101 that states not using eminent domain for Co2 pipelines. I ask that you two gentlemen support that. Another bill is about a 90% threshold before eminent domain is used. I don't see where there is public good in this. They are using eminent domain for private individuals for private companies.”

Another area resident that would be impacted by the pipeline is concerned that her family-owned farm is going to be divided into two parts due to the pipeline and also urged them to support Senate File 101 and to take caution on Senate File 104, which requires 90% of all voluntary easements before enabling eminent domain because it leaves 10% of landowners without a voice.

Moore said he is a definite maybe on the subject.

“I want to see what comes down. I haven’t seen that bill, but I think we have to be careful because when we start making those rules; those rules are going to impose not only into the private domain but the public domain, as well," Moore said. "This is an issue that many are for, many against. I want to see what’s coming forward.

"I have your same concerns but I don’t believe there is no public good in this because of the potential growth. Because what is it? 50 or 52% of all the corn in Iowa goes through ethanol plants, and we have to get rid of that carbon somehow. My question is why not make more use of what’s in the pipeline rather than pipe it out of the state.”

Shipley agreed that he wants to see how far it goes and will determine his views, as he knows more and said he has been saying no to eminent domain all along.

The next question-and-answer sessions with these state legislators will be Feb. 25.