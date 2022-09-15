Subdivision proposal put on hold for Shenandoah

The development of a new subdivision for housing in Shenandoah recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission has been put on hold following Tuesday evening's City Council meeting.

With a 3-to-2 vote at the Sept. 13 Shenandoah City Council meeting, a resolution to approve a declaration of covenants, conditions, easements and restrictions for Parkwood Estates Subdivision was denied. The council members voting no against the resolution were Councilman Kim Swank, Councilman Richard Jones and Councilwoman Toni Graham. The council members acknowledged that it was the Planning and Zoning Commission's job to look over the details of a proposal such as this subdivision and make a recommendation. Still, the council members voting against the resolution requested to see the covenants and other information before voting on the matter. The Planning and Zoning Commission met on Aug. 4.

“My question is, what are those covenants and restrictions?” Jones asked. “You're asking us to approve something that I haven’t seen, so I don’t know.”

City Manager AJ Lyman told the council that all the information on the subdivision provided to the Planning and Zoning Commission was “pretty standard” and had been developed by an attorney in Shenandoah. He advised the council he could provide them with the covenants and additional information given to the Planning and Zoning Commision later.

“My only problem with that is you’re asking me to vote for something that I haven’t seen,” Jones said. “I get that you’re recommending that, but I haven’t seen anything on it. There's nothing in here (council packet).”

Mahlon Sorensen, the city attorney for Shenandoah, addressed the council, reiterating that it was the Planning and Zoning Commission's job to review those documents in detail and make the recommendation to the council.

“I get that, and that’s their recommendation,” Jones said. “They’re probably right on. I would just like to see it.”

Again Lyman told the council he would provide the information to them.

“I would be happy to vote for it then,” Jones said.

Following the council’s vote, which denied approving the resolution for a subdivision, Sorenson asked for discussion for the record as to why. Mayor Roger McQueen was the first to speak.

“I personally think it’s absolutely ridiculous,” said McQueen. “The planning and zoning board recommended this to the council; why the council does not approve it? Every time we have another committee recommend something to us, it seems like, I don't understand it. Park and Rec recommended to do this, and we have to have a discussion about it. I was at that hearing, and I understand what the planning and zoning (board) is doing on this. I don’t get why this is so complicated.”

“It's not complicated; it's just I can't see it,” Jones said.

“We will provide you with a copy of it,” McQueen said.

“That’s fine when I see that and read it, let’s vote then,” Jones said. “That’s my point.”

Sorensen asked again, “for discussion purposes for the record,” if there were any other reasons besides not being provided a copy of the covenants and additional information provided to the Planning and Zoning Commission that the council voted no on the subdivision.

“I like the idea of the project, and I don’t have a problem with it,” Swank said. “I’m like him (Jones). I’d like to see a copy just to read through, is all.”

The discussion ended with Lyman saying the resolution would have to be presented again on the agenda for the next scheduled City Council meeting.

The council went on to deny a resolution approving an agreement between the City of Shenandoah, Parkwood, LLC, and Cornerstone Fellowship Church for the development of a cul-de-sac within a portion of Parkwood, LLC Parkwood Estates Subdivision property and a portion of Cornerstone Fellowship Church Property with a 4-to-1 vote. Councilman Jon Eric Brantner was the sole yes.

Sorensen said the proposed cul-de-sac would provide organized access to the newly proposed subdivion and Cornerstone Fellowship Church. Currently, the church has an easement of use to reach it’s property by driving over property owned by Parkwood, LLC Parkwood Estates.

“When the Shaw’s approached me originally, they looked at connecting Pepper Tree Drive through here, but it would chop up these lots,” said Lyman pointing to a diagram. “They would have two odd-sized lots. This was a solution they proposed, and the street department looked at it a little bit and thought it would work.”

Lyman said the proposed cul-de-sac would pass through lot one that Parkwood, LLC Parkwood Estates owns and part of the Cornerstone Fellowship Church property. He said the property would be donated to the city, and the request was for the city to put the cul-de-sac in and plow and maintain it.

“Do we have any idea what it would cost to put in a cul-de-sac?” asked Jones.

Lyman replied that they did not have an estimated cost and Jones responded by saying that is “something we would want to know.”

“In theory, yes,” Lyman said, but added that a bid would be outdated the minute it was received with fast-changing prices of concrete and asphalt. At that point, the council voted and denied the resolution.

In other business, the council:

Approved Joshua Nicol as a volunteer firefighter and appointed Shelly Skahill to the Tree Board. Skahill will replace Tori Hopp, and her term will expire on Sept. 13, 2025.

Approved request for proposals from Shenandoah property owners seeking redevelopment, rehabilitation or deconstruction of underutilized buildings to stimulate growth or reinvestment in the community and authorized the city clerk to publish notice for the Community Catalyst Grant. The bids are due by noon on Oct. 14.

Approved an agreement between the City of Shenandoah and the Iowa Department of Transportation for Federal Aid on a City Highway Bridge Program Project on the Southwest Road Bridge, not to exceed $1 million.

Approved a pay application for $181,804.64 to Screed Tech, LLC for the airport runway pavement rehab.

Approved a pay application for $82,300.06 to Western Engineering, Co. for 2022 street improvements.

Approved public benefit status for the Sept. 24 ShenFest Vendor Fair and approved the use of Priest Park.

Approved a street closure request from the Eagle’s Club on Sept. 22 for its First Responder Night Out event on Sheridan Avenue from Broad Street to Sycamore Street from 6 to 8 p.m.

Approved a street closure request from J&R’s Saloon on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 for a street dance on Elm Street from W. Thomas Avenue to the alley from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Approved public benefit status for Sept. 24 ShenFest American Flag Retirement Ceremony and approved use of Sportsman Park north of the Armory.

The next scheduled city council meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 27.