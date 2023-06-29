Jeff Subko retired from the US Navy Reserve as a Captain in 2003 following four years on active duty aboard destroyers and 21 years as an intelligence officer.

He had a distinguished military career and holds a strong interest in battlefields and the history of world wars. He has made presentations on a variety of subjects, and on June 25, imparted his knowledge of international cemeteries, memorials and the American Battle Monuments Commission to a group of interested individuals at the Veteran’s Memorial Museum.

“Since 1999, my wife Margot (Gee) and I have explored battlefields from both World Wars across Western Europe," Subko said. "We have visited and sometimes revisited many American, British, German, Belgian, Polish and French cemeteries on our journeys. Each has made a lasting impression, but none more so than those of our own country.”

While this presentation, "America’s Overseas Military Cemeteries," was new for Subko, his interest in military history is not. He studies battlefields in Europe, enjoys mapping and miniature war gaming and has presented on subjects such as Pearl Harbor, Max Schneider, the Ranger commander on Omaha Beach as well as one on the Liberation of Paris in WWII. “I’ve always been interested in military history. Back in 1999, we realized we could afford to travel overseas and we wanted to go to Western Europe. And kind of the guiding plan for this was to use the WWII military campaign as a way to plan some trips. Our trips aren’t just for military stuff, but also other historical things. We love history in general.”

Subko said his interest has grown over the years.

“Once I retired, I had a lot more free time to get into the details to studying these subjects. It keeps me busy. I have kept a blog called normandytotherhine.com," he said. "It’s a place for me to consolidate and capture what I’ve been learning over the years. My dad suggested to me to share what I’m learning and doing so other people can learn from it. So, I created my blog page to help others as they research similar areas. I try to add a lot of maps and pictures and make it interesting.”

Subko took his audience through a slide presentation and a timeline of the world wars and battles and pointed out many highlights and personal experiences. His narrative contained a plethora of information on the many cemeteries and memorials around the world and highlighted the work of the American Battle Monuments Commission.

The ABMC, established by the Congress in 1923, is the guardian of America's overseas commemorative cemeteries and memorials that honor the service, achievements and sacrifice of United States Armed Forces. The American Battle Monuments Commission manages 26 overseas military cemeteries and 32 memorials, monuments and markers. Nearly all the cemeteries and memorials honor those who served in World War I or World War II.

“The First World War resulted in the greatest loss of life since the Civil War. There were 53,402 deaths in battle and another 63,144 non-battle deaths mainly from disease. No one had ever had to consider what to do with so many dead so far from home, or how to memorialize the experience and achievements of such a large military expedition in foreign lands,” Subko said.

He added that permanently burying the American dead was among the most immediate priorities of the government once the conflict ended. At that time, American dead were scattered among thousands of locations across several countries in more than 2,000 isolated graves in village church cemeteries and on private property.

“The War Department, which had responsibility for determining what to do with the Army and Navy dead, as well as a small number of civilians, initially promised that all would be returned home at public expense," Subko said.

"With the cost being too large, the War Department mailed ballots to the next of kin so they could determine whether they wanted their loved one’s remains or in an American cemetery abroad. With a firm grasp of the numbers of the overseas burial plots needed, locations for the permanent cemeteries were finalized in the early 1920s. All but two WWI American Cemetery and Memorial, were located near to, and named for, the battlefields where American doughboys fought.”

Subko said that the War Department established important guidelines for the cemeteries that made no distinction in rank so that officers and enlisted men rested side-by-side regardless of the date of death and created a uniform headstone that included the soldiers’ name, rank, unit, death of death and home state.

The ABMC and the Fine Art Commission worked together to determine design for each cemetery and a common architecture. However, the responsibility for the establishment and sustainment of US Government-funded battlefield monuments in Europe essentially became the responsibility of the ABMC. The formal dedication of the ABMC sites in the 20th year after the US had entered WWI and the 15th anniversary of the commission’s founding was a major step toward the completion of the ABMC’s work.

Although the ABMC faced some major challenges following the Second World War, the decisions made by the ABMC during the 1920s for the most part served as guides without much need for making new controversial decisions, Subko said. Land acquisition for the new sites proved much easier because the host governments donated practically all of the land needed.

Subko said it was much more daunting for the ABMC to deal with the burial of hundreds of thousands of Americans in Europe and the Pacific, and the commemoration of the US victory.

“About 407,000 American servicemen and women were killed, died or went missing in this war," he said. "The number of known dead was almost 292,000, roughly two and a half times the number from the First World War. By the end of 1946, there were over 150,000 Americans buried in 36 temporary cemeteries in six European countries.”

It is noteworthy that an early decision was made that no American dead would be left on the soil of defeated Germany, he said.

Subko recounted a story about Sergeant Melvin Carl Anderson of Omaha, the uncle of Joani McGinnis, a Shenandoah resident and SHS graduate:

Anderson commanded an armored vehicle in the 803rd Tank Destroyer Battalion 1944, his tank destroyer was completely destroyed while supporting an attack near a small German village. Although remains were recovered on site after the battle had moved on, they could not be immediately confirmed as those of Anderson. Eventually listed as killed in action and having no known grave, his name was included on the Tablet of the Missing at the Netherlands American Cemetery. For decades, Joani’s mother and grandmother had to live with no closure on the loss of their brother and son. The only immediate physical remembrance of him was the inclusion of his name on a list of Nebraska’s war dead at the Memorial Park in Omaha.

After piecing together bits of history with the DNA sample provided by McGinnis, it was confirmed that remains found in Germany in 1946 were Anderson’s. At that time, he was to be interred in a nearby American cemetery, but was transported in error to the American Rhône Cemetery in southern France.

“It would take years for this administrative mistake to be discovered and Sergeant Anderson’s remains finally identified among the unknown burials at the Rhone Cemetery and returned to his family," Subko said. "Sergeant Anderson was again laid to rest on October 12, 2018, with full military honors, at the Omaha National Cemetery.”'

He said that he and his wife were honored to be present at the final interment of one of America’s lost soldiers.

Subko then shared one of his most memorable experiences.

“One of our most memorable experiences was in 2012 during our visit to the American Meuse-Argonne Cemetery located on the battleground upon which the American Expeditionary Force fought a 47-day campaign," he said. "Unfortunately, few Americans travel to the Meuse-Argonne battlefield because it is a long way from the usual tourist spots.”

Subko and Gee were greeted by the American Deputy Superintendent who was excited to meet Americans who knew about the Meuse-Argonne Offensive and also had a family member — Gee’s maternal grandfather, Robert Henry McCullagh — who had been present during that battle.

“Upon learning of this connection and our plan to spend several days exploring the battlefield, our host insisted upon taking us to the graves of several Y-Men who had lost their lives to artillery fire, gas attack, disease or being murdered for the bundles of the soldiers’ cash they were carrying to Paris,” he said.

Subko mentioned that it’s not only the ABMC staff who are welcoming at the cemeteries.

“The majority of the visitors there are Europeans. When you go, don’t be surprised if they approach you to thank you for what the United States did for their country. They are sincerely grateful,” he said.

All of the ABMC-managed WWII cemeteries were completed and dedicated by 1960.

“These cemeteries are generally larger and their Walls of the Missing honor nearly twenty times the number memorialized at the World War I cemeteries," Subko said. "They also have detailed battle maps, more sculptures and other works of art, and some have visitor or interpretive centers. The most frequently visited WWII cemeteries are in Normandy and Luxembourg.”

He also shared that the most visited overseas monument is Pointe du Hoc, the site of a German coastal gun battery located between the American D-Day beaches of Omaha and Utah. The visitor center has a display honoring Max Schneider of Shenandoah, who commanded the Ranger force that turned the tide of the battle on nearby Omaha Beach.

“The policy in effect since World War II has been that all American war dead recovered from battlefields or overseas hospitals is returned home for final burial," he said. "This means that no new American military cemeteries will be established on foreign soil.”

He then opened the floor for questions.

“I couldn’t even begin to say how many different cemeteries we’ve been to," Subko said. "We have probably been to 22 WWI and WW2 cemeteries in Europe. I would say probably two to three times as many German cemeteries and then three to four times more times as many as British cemeteries. Many are much smaller than ours; they aren’t as centralized.”

He gets sentimental when he describes his visits.

“We usually time our visits to the cemetery to coincide with the sounding of Taps at the end of day," he said. "As that bugle call echoes across the cemetery and the American flag is slowly lowered, we feel a rush of emotions. We feel sadness over the human loss, appreciation for self-sacrifice and pride in what America can accomplish when times are tough.”

Subko said the next subject he would like to share is the U.S involvement in the first World War, as there are a lot of great myths and legends of that time. He’s also been asked to put together a history of Company E, which was the Shenandoah National Guard unit, so folks may have the pleasure of learning that information one day at the Veteran’s Memorial Museum.

The next event for the museum will be a garage sale fundraiser held at the museum around the first part of September. Museum volunteers will also be providing concessions at the museum in conjunction with the car show for ShenFest.