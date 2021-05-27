Summer programs begin June 1 at Shenandoah Public Library

Falk said the Wednesday kids programs kick off June 16 with a sidewalk chalk day where kids can decorate the sidewalks outside the library. She said all of the Wednesday programs will begin at 1 p.m. and will be held outdoors in the amphitheater located on the east side of the building, weather permitting. On June 23, kids can bring down a white cloth item and learn how to tie-dye. Magician Rick Eugene will bring his magic and illusion show back to the library on June 30. On July 7, the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo will bring animals to the library and present an educational program. Then wrapping up the Wednesday afternoon programs will be the Bubble Station on July 14, where kids can learn the science behind creating bubbles.

Beginning June 1 through July 30, individuals of all ages can sign up at the library for the “Reading Colors Your World” Summer Reading Challenge. Participants will be given a bingo card with challenges to fill in the card’s spaces. Falk said a few of the challenges are reading a book aloud to someone, rereading your favorite book or reading to a pet. Upon completing a bingo, participants will receive a badge.

Joy Stortvedt, the technology and teen librarian, said a second way to earn badges throughout the summer is to read a minimum of three times a week for at least 15 minutes each day.