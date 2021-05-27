Summer programs begin June 1 at Shenandoah Public Library

Summer is here, and the Shenandoah Public Library is excited to offer its Wednesday afternoon programs for kids, fun activities throughout the summer for the whole family and Community Conversations on Revitalization programs.
Through a $3,000 American Library Association community initiative grant, the Shenandoah Public Library is able to team up with The Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah to offer a book discussion and focus groups where speakers will talk about community revitalization.
“What we are doing aligns with the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah and helps them accomplish their goals,” said Shenandoah Public Library Director Carrie Falk.
The library and forum have scheduled a book discussion at 2 p.m. on June 29 and 6 p.m. on July 1 on “13 Ways to Kill your Community.” Falk said the book is available to check out at the library for patrons to read before attending the discussion.
Then at 6 p.m., on July 15 and 6 p.m., on July 22, Alexis Fleener of Shift ATL of Atlantic and SWIPCO will give a presentation on community revitalization and hold a discussion.
The programs will conclude with a presentation from Sheryl Garst and Jennifer Fletcher of The 712 Initiative from Council Bluffs at 6 p.m. on Aug. 19 and 6 p.m. on Aug. 26.
Falk said the grant was a perfect way for the library to partner with the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah and assist them in their efforts. She hopes the discussions with community members will provide beneficial feedback that can be used to implement ideas for revitalizing the community and give the forum some direction on what areas they may need to focus on.
Falk said the Wednesday kids programs kick off June 16 with a sidewalk chalk day where kids can decorate the sidewalks outside the library. She said all of the Wednesday programs will begin at 1 p.m. and will be held outdoors in the amphitheater located on the east side of the building, weather permitting. On June 23, kids can bring down a white cloth item and learn how to tie-dye. Magician Rick Eugene will bring his magic and illusion show back to the library on June 30. On July 7, the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo will bring animals to the library and present an educational program. Then wrapping up the Wednesday afternoon programs will be the Bubble Station on July 14, where kids can learn the science behind creating bubbles.
Beginning June 1 through July 30, individuals of all ages can sign up at the library for the “Reading Colors Your World” Summer Reading Challenge. Participants will be given a bingo card with challenges to fill in the card’s spaces. Falk said a few of the challenges are reading a book aloud to someone, rereading your favorite book or reading to a pet. Upon completing a bingo, participants will receive a badge.
Joy Stortvedt, the technology and teen librarian, said a second way to earn badges throughout the summer is to read a minimum of three times a week for at least 15 minutes each day.
Another fun activity the library will have beginning June 1 through July 30 that will get the family outdoors is the weekly Color Quest Scavenger Hunt. The scavenger hunt will be based on a different color each week, staying with the “Reading Colors Your World” theme. Falk said there would be four items to look for each week, and when each item is found, it must be documented with a photo. Upon finding all four things, the photos must be shown to library staff to receive a badge.
Stortvedt said participants earning five weekly badges will receive the “Royal Colors” badge and a free book. She said those earning 10 badges would receive the end-of-summer prize.
“There are badges for participating in library programs, for doing the weekly Color Quest Scavenger Hunt, or for coloring our weekly quilt block,” said Stortvedt.
Stortvedt said the library’s monthly craft kits and story walk would also be available through the summer. The craft kits are handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.