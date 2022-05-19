Supervisors adopt policy on pay raises

A new policy adopted by Page County could impact raises paid to employees in the final quarter of the fiscal year.

Meeting in session May 17, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a policy that would require the board to sign off on pay raises for employees hired in the final quarter of the fiscal year. Since county pay raises are effective at the start of the fiscal year on July 1, this means employees hired in April, May or June would need board approval to receive that initial raise in the year they were hired.

Supervisor Chuck Morris had initially proposed not allowing any July 1 raises for employees hired in the final three months of the fiscal year.

However, board chairperson Alan Armstrong said he did not agree with eliminating raises for employees hired in the final quarter. Instead, he suggested the freeze be limited to workers hired in the final 15 days, or possibly last month, of the fiscal year.

“For the most part this has only happened a few times. I guess I’m worried about a full quarter of penalization for people because it effects every department,” Armstrong said.

Supervisor Jacob Holmes said when he worked at a machine shop, he had to complete one year of service to be eligible for benefits like vacation.

Armstrong agreed, before he became self-employed, that he received a raise after completing his frist year of work. However, since Page County budgets on a fiscal year starting July 1, it is not like other businesses.

Therefore, Armstrong did not want to put a policy in place that may deter quality personnel from applying for positions with the county. He also noted most employers know rather quickly if a new worker will be successful in their role.

“Most bosses will know in the first two weeks if that person is going to be there and be a continued employee,” Armstrong said.

Morris admitted it would be difficult to know how much labor supply is available at a given time to meet the needs of an organization. Therefore, he suggested a compromise where board approval would be required for an employee hired in the last quarter of the year to receive the July 1 pay raise.

“I’m okay with that. I don’t want to discourage good, positive employees from not coming because they’re going to get penalized because they start too late in the year. I think that’s a negative thing because we want good people,” Armstrong said.

In other business, the board approved advertising to fill a vacancy on the Page County Conservation Board. Page County Conservation Director John Schwab said Chairperson Holly Martin had resigned from the board. Her term expires in 2023.

The Board of Supervisors also approved a tax abatement requested by the city of Shenandoah for a property located at 101 N. Center St. in Shenandoah.