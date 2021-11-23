Supervisors aim to propose solar ordinance by end of year

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We have identified height as a question, so let's do a little more research on the height," Morris said.

Supervisor Jacob Holmes also informed the board that Madison County had approved a solar ordinance. Holmes said he particularly liked the section of that ordinance dealing with the process of decommissioning solar projects.

"The decommissioning plan there is well thought out," Holmes said.

Another issue Armstrong said Page County may want to consider is creating regulations for locating underground tile lines and underground cables buried more than four feet below ground level. Armstrong said he was not sure if other counties had addressed this issue in their solar ordinances.

Morris said Page County also needed to identify who would be responsible for the enforcement of a county solar ordinance. He said that responsibility could fall to the Zoning Board, the Board of both entities.

However, Morris felt it would be a bad idea to give authority to two different boards because it could lead to contention. Armstrong felt a solar ordinance should fall under the jurisdiction of the Zoning Board.