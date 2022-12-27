Supervisors appoint Belknap to Page County Commission of Veterans Affairs

Pam Belknap of Shenandoah has been appointed to the Page County Commission of Veterans Affairs.

Belknap was appointed to the position Dec. 27 during a meeting of the Page County Board of Supervisors. She fills a vacancy on the three-member commission that was created by the resignation of Wendy Davis in November.

The Commission of Veterans Affairs provides assistance to Page County veterans who were discharged under honorable conditions and/or their family members. Veterans need to have served 90 consecutive days of active federal service to qualify for assistance.

Supervisor Chairperson Alan Armstrong said Belknap was the lone applicant to apply for the position. However, Armstrong said he has known Belknap for several years and was confident she would be an excellent addition to the commission.

"She has been very involved in our community with the veterans. I, personally, strongly support Pam. I think she'd be a really good addition to the board," Armstrong said.

Supervisor Chuck Morris agreed Belknap was a qualified applicant. He also noted her appointment would provide some gender equity to the commission.

"I too have known her for three decades, probably," Morris said. "Pam is a fine individual. I would have no problem with her."

During public comment, Isaac Lamppa of Invenergy spoke to the board about the status of the road use and decommissioning agreements related to the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project. Lamppa questioned the delay in finalizing the agreement and urged the board to vote on their approval as soon as possible.

"The project was approved by the board in August and we're perplexed and don't understand why there is such a delay in the road use agreement and the decommissioning agreements," Lamppa said. "Withholding a formal approval, we believe, is unreasonable and contrary to your ordinance."

The members of the board did not respond to the comments.

In other business, the board approved issuing two tax sale certificates to the City of Essex. The certificates were for properties located at 707 Burlington Ave. and 800 North Ave.