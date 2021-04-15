Supervisors approve DOT budget

The Fiscal Year 2020 Department of Transportation Budget for Page County was approved April 13 during a meeting of the Page County Board of Supervisors.
Once a month, the board holds an evening meeting to allow local residents who otherwise would not be able to attend an opportunity to participate. The meeting was held in the Page Room on the third floor of the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda.
Supervisors Alan Armstrong and Jacob Holmes attended the meeting in person. Meanwhile, due to an illness, Supervisor Chuck Morris participated in the meeting via Zoom.
Page County Engineer JD King reviewed the proposed county budget he is required to submit to the DOT. Fiscal Year 2022 starts July 1.
"These are the same numbers as was presented in the county budget. I haven't changed it. They're just in a slightly different arrangement," King said.
Overall, King said the county was projecting $5,116,600 in total expenditures during Fiscal Year 2022.
"You're levying 75% plus a little bit. Just like always I could use more money if you were willing to raise taxes, but I'll spend what money you give me," King said.
Prior to approving the new DOT budget, the board also approved an amendment to the DOT budget for the current fiscal year ending June 30. The total amount of the budget amendment was $2.3 million.
Also Tuesday, the board awarded a rock hauling contract to Schildberg Construction Company. The company was the lone bidder on the project.
The bid amount the company submitted was $266,910.48 for 12,426 tons of one and one-quarter inch road rock. This would cover 41 miles of roads with a coverage rate of 300 tons per mile. This equates to a cost of $21.48 per mile.
In other business, the board approved the use of the courthouse lawn and restrooms for three upcoming events being sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce. Those events are Cruzin' Clarinda, June 5; the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree, Oct. 2; and the Lighted Christmas Parade, Nov 26.
The board also discussed a tax abatement request for a home that was destroyed by a fire in January. Morris said his research showed the tax statements are one year behind. Therefore, the current taxes due for 2020 included the house. The taxes next year would then reflect the loss of the home.
Since this was only a discussion item, no official action was taken on the request.