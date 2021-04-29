Supervisors approve new phone system lease

Fremont County Supervisor Randy Hickey asked what the last levy rate had been and was told by Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen it had last been set at 50 cents, last year. Owen said that rate brings in about $3,700 on the Fremont County side.

Hickey suggested they should leave the 50 cent levy in place, as they were going to be starting from scratch after paying for the work to be done, and should always have some money in the account. Page County Supervisor Allen Armstrong agreed, saying they were going to need to do some tree work soon, too, and the last time that had cost around $5,000. Both counties approved keeping the levy rate at 50 cents.

Dan Davis, Fremont County engineer, told the supervisors he would like to postpone the purchase of a replacement vehicle for himself for another year. Part of his reasoning was that the suggested quad or crew cab pickup would not fit in his garage, and part of it was that he thought that the supervisors were not enthusiastic about buying a new vehicle for him based on discussion at the last meeting.

Supervisor Dustin Sheldon assured Davis he was not against buying Davis a new vehicle, but was only concerned with showing the public that they had shopped around for the best price, having seen the large price difference between suggested SUVs and a pickup.