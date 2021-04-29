Supervisors approve new phone system lease

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors approved allowing IT Supervisor Arnold Emberton to sign a three year lease agreement with Kinetic (a division of Windstream) for a new courthouse phone system at their April 28 meeting.
Courthouse phone lines went down over a week ago and staff had been struggling along since. Emberton told the supervisors, “As you know, we’ve gotten all the good we’re going to get out of our phone system.” He added, “I don’t know how long these phones have been here, but it has been since before any of us.”
He concluded the current phones are obsolete, broken and unrepairable, or at least not repairable at a price that would make sense to pay. Luckily, he had already been looking for a replacement system for the 30-plus year old phones.
Emberton said he had been working on a three year lease agreement with Kinetic and would like the supervisors’ permission to sign it once he had gotten the best terms he could and the county attorney’s office had approved the final version.
The new system would be voice over IP, basically an office suite. The one network would have phones for the Veterans Administration, courthouse and engineer’s office. Employees would be able to page anyone in any of the three sites, and all would have voicemail. With the ongoing pandemic, if employees had to work from home, the phones could be taken home and plugged in there. Additionally, they have an app that would make it possible for cell phones to be added as an extension.
Emberton told the others under the current system, they had nine or more office phones, under nine or more separate bills and were paying business rate charges for each of those lines, so having everything on one system would eliminate a lot of cost.
Emberton said the current contract terms were $1,000 per month, but he planned to talk Kinetic down on that price.
Deputy Fremont County Attorney Tyler Loontjer asked if the county’s internet speeds were sufficient for a new system. Emberton said they were currently getting speeds of 100 down and 12 up on copper line, but he was already in line for fiber, which would have speeds of 200 up and down, as soon as possible. He said the county would get by on the slower speed well enough until the new fiber went in. He also shared a word of caution that he didn’t know how long it would take Kinetic to get all their equipment as everything is moving slower right now.
The supervisors met jointly with Page County Board of Supervisors by Zoom to set the levy rate for the shared Johnson Run Drainage District. Page County Supervisor Chuck Morris told the rest there was about $50,372.35 in the district account, and work that needed done in Fremont County would likely take most of that.
Morris said Page County Engineer JD King had given a rough estimate of $40-$45,000 a couple of years ago for the work needed to stabilize the crossing, and prices were unlikely to have gone down since.
Fremont County Supervisor Randy Hickey asked what the last levy rate had been and was told by Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen it had last been set at 50 cents, last year. Owen said that rate brings in about $3,700 on the Fremont County side.
Hickey suggested they should leave the 50 cent levy in place, as they were going to be starting from scratch after paying for the work to be done, and should always have some money in the account. Page County Supervisor Allen Armstrong agreed, saying they were going to need to do some tree work soon, too, and the last time that had cost around $5,000. Both counties approved keeping the levy rate at 50 cents.
Dan Davis, Fremont County engineer, told the supervisors he would like to postpone the purchase of a replacement vehicle for himself for another year. Part of his reasoning was that the suggested quad or crew cab pickup would not fit in his garage, and part of it was that he thought that the supervisors were not enthusiastic about buying a new vehicle for him based on discussion at the last meeting.
Supervisor Dustin Sheldon assured Davis he was not against buying Davis a new vehicle, but was only concerned with showing the public that they had shopped around for the best price, having seen the large price difference between suggested SUVs and a pickup.
Davis and the supervisors discussed vehicle options for a while and Davis asked Jeff Shirley if he had any idea what the current engineer’s vehicle might sell for or bring in trade-in. Shirley did not. It was agreed Shirley would continue to shop around for an affordable vehicle, likely an SUV, that would fulfill Davis’ needs, and bring estimates back to the supervisors in future.
While on the subject of vehicle purchases, Shirley asked the supervisors if they would consider amending the motion and approval they had made last week to purchase two quad cab pickups. Shirley said during his search for a pickup for Davis he had discovered that a 2021 Dodge crew cab pickup was only $2,000 more than a quad cab. Shirley wanted to buy one crew cab and one quad cab instead. The supervisors approved the change.
Davis told the supervisors that he knew he was going to be short on staff temporarily in the near future and had tentatively reached out to HGM Associates to see what they would charge for on-call construction help when needed by the county on the Manti work and road J-64. The supervisors approved signing an agreement with HGM Associates for On-Call Construction Services at a quote of $30,850.
Davis also asked for and received supervisor approval of payment of a voucher to HGM Associates for $4,653.44 for work on road L-31 over Waubonsie Creek Bridge. Davis said the county was getting closer to a letting date on that project, but said it would be tough to find funds to pay for the entire construction project.
The supervisors approved Davis’ request to sign a resolution setting new supervisory and non-union personnel salaries beginning July 1, 2021. Davis said the salaries reflected the 5% wage increase previously approved by the supervisors. New salaries approved were:
- $25.66 per hour for Maintenance Superintendent;
- $21.63 per hour for Administrative Assistant;
- $31.21 per hour each for two Assistants to Engineer, and
- $100,945 yearly salary for Engineer.
Sandy Parmenter, Fremont County Tourism Board member, asked the supervisors to consider changing either county representation with Western IA Tourism Region, or where the account membership fees were drawn from.
Parmenter explained that the $500 membership fee and any conference attendance fees had been coming from the Tourism Board budget since 2007 or 2008, but the Welcome Center was listed as the county representative.
Parmenter said the Tourism Board had discussed the matter in their last meeting, and felt that if they were paying for all the costs, they should be the county’s representative, or if the Welcome Center wanted to remain listed as the representative and continue attending conferences, they should be paying those fees.
Both the Fremont County Tourism Board and the Fremont County Welcome Center receive hotel/motel tax funding from the county. Each receives 25% of that income, in quarterly increments.
The supervisors indicated they understood the nature of the complaint and Hickey said he would talk to John Whipple of the Welcome Center Board and see if they had a preference either way. The supervisors tabled the matter for further discussion after Hickey had more information.