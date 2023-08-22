After a long discussion and a bit of confusion, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of both a Caterpillar and a John Deere motor grader at its Aug. 17 meeting.

At the board’s Aug. 10 meeting, board members opened closed bids for the motor graders. Ziegler, Inc. and Murphy Tractor each submitted four bids.

Page County Engineer JD King recommended purchasing two Caterpillar models through Ziegler at a cost of $715,634.96. Two of the John Deere models came in at a cost of $729,398. Although Supervisor Judy Clark wanted to take the advice of the engineer and approve the purchase of the two Cat machines that evening, Chairman Jacob Holmes and Supervisor Todd Maher wanted to postpone action for a week so the bids were reconsidered.

Before Thursday’s meeting, board members had an opportunity to check out both models at King’s suggestion. King still recommended purchasing the Caterpillar models and told board members that they have had success with those machines and have had problems with John Deere equipment.

Maher said that he thought both pieces of equipment were interesting, but the engineer’s recommendation made sense.

“The John Deere has a lot of great features, and I talked to the operators there and made some phone calls," he said. "I also talked to Fremont County engineers and learned that they now have just John Deere. They had very good things to say about Deere’s service and getting a tech in right away. My biggest thing is that I am not the one who runs them. The guys who run them like the Cat so that may be more sensible.”

Holmes suggested that the board purchase one machine from Ziegler and one from Deere.

“If we can buy one of each, the total of those together is $716,666. So with the trades, the total would be only $1,000 higher because they value those trades differently,” he said.

Clark and Maher indicated that could be a good option.

A Ziegler representative for the CAT machines, Patrick Teagan, addressed the board and talked about the significance of the company’s guaranteed buyback program. The board indicated it would be a valuable addition to the purchase, but the buyback offer was not included in the original bid.

Brian Bremer, sales director for Murphy Tractor, took umbrage to Teagan’s buyback offer.

“That just changed their bid. You are allowing him to change his bid," Bremer said. "I believe that if you checked with your attorney, he would tell you that it would be illegal to accept that tonight since it wasn’t in the original bid. If not illegal, it would surely be immoral.”

He understood that the county has used CAT equipment for many years but encouraged board members to consider the purchase of at least one John Deere so they could try the new technology and compare models.

“This is a great opportunity to try both machines and compare them side by side," Bremer said.

Holmes was then worried about accepting any of the Ziegler bids due to the possibility of legal concerns of changing specifications of what were sealed bids.

“I don’t know if we can even accept their bid now. I think we need to ask some legal questions and should open it up again, re-bid and wait for two weeks since we don’t have a meeting next week," he said. "We have new information, and if we open it up prices could go down.”

Clark advised against re-bidding

“We already know all the numbers. It’s unfair and just doesn’t make sense," she said. "Bidders can undercut. It just isn’t good business, and it’s not the way county government operates. I just think we need to go back to where we were before.”

Maher said they had three options — to re-bid, to buy one of each or to buy two Cat or two Deere.

"Either way, we throw out the buy back because we cannot take the special offer. I would just like it to be fair,” he said.

Maher had made a motion to reject the bids in order to rebid next week, but after discussion he asked to rescind his motion. However, since the motion was seconded, the board had to put it to vote. The motion to rebid failed 0-3.

The motion to purchase one CAT 140 AWD Joy from Ziegler and a John Deere 672GP from Murphy Tractor was approved 3-0. Both include a trade-in allowance.