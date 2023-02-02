Supervisor Judy Clark voiced concern over the salary for one of the full-time Page County Public Health employee during budget talks Monday.

As Administrator Richard Mullen, Page County Public Health, presented the fiscal year 2024 budget to the Page County Board of Supervisors during the Jan. 30 budget meeting, Clark questioned why the department's full-time employee who provides homemaker services for the county and has been an employee for 13 years was not projected to receive a salary increase for the fiscal year 2024.

In the fiscal year 2024 budget, Mullen projected a 5.55% increase in the tobacco coordinator's salary and a 33.33% increase in the salary for the department's outreach specialist, who is a certified BSN/RN, taking her from $15 an hour to $20 an hour. He also budgeted to increase her hours from 20 to 28, which would still be considered part-time.

Mullen said he was hired in 2022 at $62,750 and was not seeking an increase in his salary for the fiscal year 2024. His reasoning for not projecting an increase for the homemaker position was “we wanted to present a budget that’s very realistic.”

Mullen said the department provided a homemaker service to the county, but no revenue was brought in from that service. He said that position did receive a 3% increase for the fiscal year 2023, and he was trying to keep the program manageable. He said it is a program he is trying to maintain and would not want to cut it from the county programs.

However, Clark deemed it a “slap in the face” when the Board of Supervisors only gave the homemaker position a 3% increase for the fiscal year 2023 and approved a significant increase in salary for other public health department employees who had not been employed as long.

“So, you're slapping her in the face again,” Clark said about not projecting an increase for the fiscal year 2024.

Mullen responded by saying, “I wouldn’t look at it that way. It's either maintain that program or cut it completely.” He said even though the program provides a “very needed service,” it is currently $6,000 in the hole every month and costing the county.

Before moving on to the revenue part of the budget, the board of supervisors asked Mullen to revise his budget to include a 3.85% increase for the homemaker position for the fiscal year 2024.

Clark was also surprised at the $39,520 salary for the tobacco coordinator, but Mullen said it would be hard to find anyone qualified for that position at a lower wage.

In addition to the three full-time employees, the department has one part-time employee and two nurses contracted to work influenza and COVID vaccine clinics. Mullen said the contracted nurses work an average of seven hours per week.

With the increase in hours for the department's outreach specialist, Mullen would like to begin providing immunizations for children in the county. He said the contracted nurses had shown no interest in providing that service.

Supervisor Jacob Holmes was concerned by the Board of Health projecting the administrator salary at $55,124 and then hiring Mullen at $62,750, which was a 13% increase, without consulting the supervisors. However, Mullen said the Board of Health could make that decision.

The county currently provides Page County Public Health $161,000 in funding annually.

"Public health could do great work if funded a little bit more," Mullen said.

Clark said she would be willing to increase the county funding to hire another part-time person to help the department. However, Holmes was concerned that the public health budget has continued to increase yearly, but they employ fewer people and don’t want to see the budget grow.

“I think we need a very efficient, sleek public health, in my opinion,” Holmes said. “I don’t think we need to create a giant big-city public health with all kinds of expenses. I want to get back to where it was a couple years ago. I think it needs to be sleek and efficient. Find those things that aren’t provided elsewhere and do those.”

Clark responded by saying, “But I think what you have to look at, Jacob, is this is a rural county, and we don't have all the assets that the big counties have.”

Mullen said the majority of the increase in the public health budget for the fiscal year 2024 was from health and dental insurance. He said with the turnover in staff last year, much of the coverage went from single coverage to family coverage with the new employees.

Other budgets on the Jan. 30 budget for discussion were Conservation, EMA, Recorder, Treasurer, County Attorney, IT, Board of Supervisors, Auditor and Election. Budget discussions continued on Jan. 31.