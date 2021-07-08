Supervisors authorize EMA to pay for technology upgrades

The Page County Emergency Management Agency has been given authorization to proceed with the purchase of software needed to upgrade dispatch services in the county.

A resolution was passed July 6 by the Page County Board of Supervisors authoring the EMA to directly make the payments for the new technology. Earlier this year, the board entered into a lease purchase agreement with Zetron and the state of Iowa for the software updates.

Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert met with the board Tuesday to review the type of software being purchased and the terms of the lease purchase agreement.

“We have new mapping software and call-tech software. We are in the process of getting new computer-aided dispatch, or CAD, software along with mobile CAD software that’s going to go into our Sheriff’s police cars and the city of Shenandoah’s police cars. We are also purchasing an emergency medical dispatch system,” Grebert said.

However, in the process of finalizing the financing for the purchase, Grebert said a question arose with the finance company regarding the source of the payments. The payments are coming from the 911 Service Board through the use revenue generated by the 911 service tax.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}