Supervisors authorize use of ARPA funds for dispatch chairs

American Rescue Act Plan funds have been used by Page County to finance the purchase of three new chairs for the county dispatch center.

The members of the Page County Board of Supervisors met with Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer Oct. 4 to review the request to use $5,812 in ARPA funds to pay for the chairs. The request was approved by a 2-1 vote of the board. Supervisor Jacob Holmes voted against the purchase.

Palmer has been overseeing the operation of the Page County Emergency Management Agency since the resignation of EMA Coordinator Kris Grebert in May. Palmer said the Page County EMA Commission first discussed the purchase of the chairs at a meeting in February.

Supervisor Chuck Morris, who also serves as chairperson of the Page County EMA Commission, said the dispatchers went to Omaha, Nebraska to try various chairs and recommended this model. Morris said the chairs needed to be heavy-duty and ergonomically designed since dispatchers are using the chairs 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Palmer said the three chairs had already been ordered, delivered and were in use. Since Palmer had attended various schools and programs where vendors were offering dispatch chairs for $3,000 apiece or more, he believed the chairs were reasonably priced.

“It does not look like anything fancy at all. But it is a chair you can sit it for 12 hours straight. Then, the next person comes in and sits in it for 12 hours,” Palmer said.

However, Supervisor Jacob Holmes believed the cost was exuberant. Holmes said he contacted MTE Office Center in Maryville, Missouri, and was provided with various options for dispatch chairs that were far less expensive.

He said the prices of the chairs suggested by MTE Office Center ranged from $444 with a five-year warranty to $657.

“I am in no way alright with this,” Holmes said. “I understand they need to be good chairs. I get that. But this is three to four times the money. I said I wanted apples to apples.”

Holmes said he was also concerned the chairs were purchased before the financing was approved.

“I think maybe there should have been some more shopping,” Holmes said. “I do not think this is a wise decision and I don’t like how this played out.”

“We can’t swear that it was or was not in the budget at this time,” Palmer said.

In other business, the board tabled a change order for the Page County Courthouse window replacement project involving a window on the south side of the courthouse. An issue with the duct work was found that would impact the use of the window.

However, the board members questioned if the change order just impacted the one window or if this would be a recurring issue. Therefore, the board agreed to wait on approving the request until that question could be answered.