Supervisors consider Coronavirus staffing at Public Health

The Page County Board of Supervisors met jointly with the Public Health Board on Aug. 4 to discuss a staffing shortage at Page County Public Health during the pandemic. Staff at the Public Health office had been overwhelmed with COVID-19 disease investigations, including patient and family monitoring and release date planning, and contact tracing and monitoring duties, among others.
While the supervisors were not making a decision on the spot, they did want to hear from the public health department what they thought was needed to adequately staff the department for this health emergency. Supervisor Chuck Morris mentioned to the others that Page County is slated to receive $192,000 in CARES act funding, but it will be split between municipalities, so it is hard to say how it will end up.
Morris told the board the supervisors were very understanding and open to help solve the labor crunch at the public health department, and knew there had been talk about taking one staff member from part-time to full time. Morris said the supervisors were not opposed to the suggestion, but were worried about sustainability of that full-time position after COVID-19 funding ends.
Jessica Erdman, Page County Public Health Administrator, told the supervisors it had been suggested they hire a part-time person instead, but she couldn’t see throwing someone with no experience or background knowledge into the situation, and no one had the time to train a new person.
Erdman said it looked like COVID-19 was here to stay for the foreseeable future, and they had to do something about the hours they were working so they could withstand the long haul. Erdman said they would like to move employee Diamond Erickson to full-time, as she had been a rock during the crisis thus far, and had the experience and knowledge to be useful. Erdman assured the supervisors they had already talked to Erickson; she knew she might have to go back to part-time after the pandemic, and she was okay with that.
Morris said in talking with other surrounding counties, their health departments had been considering hiring nurses who were working reduced hours or part time. Public Health Board member Heather Babe told Morris the Shenandoah hospital doesn’t have any nurses furloughed, and if the pandemic continues she expected they could see a problem with staffing. Babe was not thrilled with pulling from the nursing employee pool available to hospitals to fill this position. Public Health Board Chairman Chuck Nordyke told the group the Clarinda hospital doesn’t have enough nurses already, and was offering bonuses and incentives. Nordyke further noted that the department would pay less to have Erickson work full-time than they would to hire a RN.
The group turned to looking at how much it would cost to make Erickson full-time or hire someone else. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen told the supervisors the benefit package for Erickson, as a full-time employee, would cost the county $25,000. Morris noted that was part of his concern, and the county’s ability to sustain that expense once the pandemic had passed. Supervisor Alan Armstrong told the others some information from the government indicates some pandemic funding could end as early as September, adding that the actual status was not very clear and much was still in the air about how funding or reimbursement might work.
Public Health board members and Public Health office staff all spoke in favor of making Erickson’s position full-time, saying her dedication, familiarity with the ongoing situation and the possibility she could be cross-trained down the road if need be made her the logical fit. All assured the supervisors again that Erickson knew and accepted the fact that the full-time position may be temporary and become part-time again down the road.
Morris said he could see that the public health board was unified in their position on the subject. Armstrong warned that he still had concerns about the possibility of having to cut Erickson’s hours down later, and told the public health board they would have to be on board with cutting back when and if that situation arose.
Erdman talked about all of the overtime hours she and her staff members had been working. Erdman, who had been working 70 hours a week since March, had not been compensated for the overtime hours during that time.
Morris said from a budget standpoint the county needed to make Erdman right on her overtime, and Wellhausen explained that Erdman, who is not a salaried employee, is, however, exempt, meaning she did not fall under the same compensation rules. Wellhauser said most people in larger management roles fall in the exempt category, and she herself could work 70 hours per week and it wouldn’t make any difference in her pay. Morris still wanted to know how the county could make it right, and Wellhausen told him she though in past the supervisors had offered bonuses to try to make up the difference. Morris asked the public health board if they thought that would be an acceptable way to renumerate Erdman. Some board members agreed, but cautioned that the county could catch up Erdman’s pay now, but she would most likely have to continue working crazy hours, so the supervisors needed to figure out how to make her pay appropriate in the future.
The supervisors thanked the public health board for the discussion and their suggestions, as well as the job they had been doing so far during the pandemic. They will consider and discuss further their suggestions at the supervisor meeting to be held on Aug. 11.
